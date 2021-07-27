 Skip to main content
On the air
TELEVISION

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2 

MLB

Noon — St. Louis at Cleveland OR Detorit at Minnesota, MLBN 

3 p.m. — Oakland at San Diego OR Houston at Seattle (Joined in Progress), MLBN 

6 p.m. — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, ESPN 

9 p.m. — LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN 

TBT BASKETBALL

6 p.m. — TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Autism Army, Regional Semifinal, Peoria, Ill, ESPN2 

8 p.m. — TBT: Always A Brave vs. Boeheim's Army, Regional Semifinal, Peoria, Ill, ESPN2 

TENNIS

12:30 p.m. — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, TENNIS 

6 p.m. — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, TENNIS 

TOKYO OLYMPIC GAMES

3x3 BASKETBALL

7:10 a.m. — 3x3 Basketball (Bronze & Gold Medal Games), USA 

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m. — Women's Beach Volleyball (Pool D): U.S. Vs. Kenya, USA 

BMX RACING

8:25 p.m. — Men's and Women's (Quarterfinals), CNBC 

DIVING

7 p.m. — Men's Diving (Synchronized Springboard Finals), NBC 

GOLF

7:30 p.m. — Men's Golf (Round 1), GOLF 

GOLF

5:30 p.m. — Men's Golf (Round 1), GOLF 

GYMNASTICS

7 p.m. — Men's Gymnastics (Individual All-Around), NBC 

ROWING

7 p.m. — Men's and Women's Rowing (Single, Double Sculls Finals), CNBC 

RUGBY

9 p.m. — Women's Rugby (Group Play), USA 

SWIMMING

7 p.m. — Men's and Women's Swimming (Finals), NBC 

TABLE TENNIS

10 p.m. — Women's Table Tennis (Semifinal), USA 

VOLLEYBALL

8:55 a.m. — Men's Volleyball (Group B): Brazil Vs. Russia, USA 

RADIO

MLB

6:30 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

