On The Air

Saturday, Oct. 24
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Qualifying, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, ESPN2
8 a.m. — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 1, Spa, Belgium, CBSSN
3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN
5 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif., FS2
7 p.m. — IndyCar: Qualifying, St. Pete Street Course, St. Petersburg, Fla. (taped), NBCSN
BOXING
8 p.m. — Showtime Championship: Sergey Lipinets vs. Custio Clayton (Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn., SHO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m. — Oklahoma at Texas Christian, ABC
11 a.m. — Syracuse at Clemson, ACCN
11 a.m. — Rutgers at Michigan State, BTN
11 a.m. — Mercer at Army, CBSSN
11 a.m. — North Carolina State at North Carolina, ESPN
11 a.m. — Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, ESPNU
11 a.m. — Nebraska at Ohio State, FOX
11 a.m. — Kansas at Kansas State, FS1
11 a.m. — Auburn at Mississippi, SECN
1 p.m. — Tulane at Central Florida, ESPN2
2:30 p.m. — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, ABC
2:30 p.m. — Iowa at Purdue, BTN
2:30 p.m. — Alabama at Tennessee, CBS
2:30 p.m. — Houston at Navy, CBSSN
2:30 p.m. — Baylor at Texas, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — Iowa State at Oklahoma State, FOX
2:30 p.m. — Penn State at Indiana, FS1
3 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Boston College, ACCN
3 p.m. — Georgia State at Troy, ESPNU
3 p.m. — Kentucky at Missouri, SECN
4:30 p.m. — West Virginia at Texas Tech, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Wyoming at Nevada (Reno), CBSSN
6 p.m. — South Carolina at Louisiana State, ESPN
6 p.m. — Utah State at Boise State, FS1
6:30 p.m. — Michigan at Minnesota, ABC
6:30 p.m. — Maryland at Northwestern, BTN
7 p.m. — Virginia at Miami, ACCN
7 p.m. — Louisiana Tech at Texas (San Antonio), ESPNU
8 p.m. — Cincinnati at Southern Methodist, ESPN2
9:15 p.m. — Texas State at Brigham Young, ESPN
9:30 p.m. — Nevada (Las Vegas) at San Diego State, CBSSN
9:30 p.m. — Air Force at San Jose State, FS1
CROSSFIT
Noon — The Reebok CrossFit Games: From Aromas, Calif., CBS
FIGURE SKATING
2 p.m. — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas, NBC
8 p.m. — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas, NBCSN
GOLF
6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy, GOLF
Noon — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Third Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga., GOLF
4 p.m. — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Third Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif., GOLF
HORSE RACING
11 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
11 a.m. — UFC 254 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Flash Forum, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2
MLB
7 p.m. — World Series: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 4, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, FOX
RUGBY
11 a.m. — Premiership: London vs. Exeter, Final, Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham, England (taped), NBCSN
1 p.m. — Six Nations: Italy at Ireland (taped), NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
7:55 a.m. — Serie A: Sampdoria at Atalanta, ESPNEWS
8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Fulham, NBCSN
11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United, NBC
TENNIS
7 a.m. — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Semifinals, TENNIS
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1:00 p.m. — Marion vs. Herrin (from 2006 season) WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
Sunday, Oct. 25
Television
AUTO RACING
8 a.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Baytown, Texas (taped), FS1
8:05 a.m. — Formula One: The Portugese Grand Prix, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, ESPN2
11 a.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 400, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, FS1
1 p.m. — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 3, Spa, Belgium (taped), CBSSN
1 p.m. — NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park, Baytown, Texas, FS1
1 p.m. — MotoAmerica: Day 2, Part 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif., FS2
1:30 p.m. — IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Pete Street Course, St. Petersburg, Fla., NBC
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN
3:30 p.m. — MotoGP: The Motorcycle Grand Prix Circuit, Motorland Aragón, Alcañiz, Spain, NBC
5 p.m. — MotoAmerica: Day 2, Part 2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif., FS2
BOWLING
4 p.m. — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 24, Centreville, Va., FS1
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m. — Wake Forest at Duke, ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
12:30 p.m. — Notre Dame at Louisville, ACCN
1 p.m. — Florida at South Carolina, SECN
3 p.m. — Arkansas at Mississippi, SECN
4 p.m. — Georgia at Vanderbilt, ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
2:30 p.m. — Louisville at Pittsburgh, ACCN
4:30 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Duke, ACCN
GOLF
6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy, GOLF
Noon — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga., GOLF
4 p.m. — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Final Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif., GOLF
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
2 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
BOY'S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Noon — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 7th-Place Game, Gilbert, Ariz., ESPN2
2 p.m. — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 5th-Place Game, Gilbert, Ariz., ESPN2
4 p.m. — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 3rd-Place Game, Gilbert, Ariz., ESPN2
6 p.m. — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship, Gilbert, Ariz., ESPN2
MLB
7 p.m. — World Series: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, FOX
NFL
Noon — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Cincinnati, Pittsburgh at Tennessee, Buffalo at NY Jets, CBS
Noon — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Atlanta, Carolina at New Orleans, Dallas at Washington, Green Bay at Houston, FOX
3:05 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, FOX
3:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Denver, San Francisco at New England, Jacksonville at LA Chargers, CBS
7:20 p.m. — Seattle at Arizona, NBC
RUGBY
2:35 p.m. — Pro14: Connacht at Edinburgh, Group Stage, Group B, ESPNEWS
MEN'S SOCCER
8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Southampton, NBCSN
11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton, NBC
2:30 p.m. — MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC, ABC
8 p.m. — Liga MX: Club Atlético at Santos Laguna, FS1
SWIMMING
11 a.m. — ISL: The N 3, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, CBSSN
TENNIS
8:30 a.m. — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Finals, TENNIS
