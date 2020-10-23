 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On The Air
0 comments
agate

On The Air

  • 0

Saturday, Oct. 24

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Qualifying, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, ESPN2

8 a.m. — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 1, Spa, Belgium, CBSSN

3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN

5 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif., FS2

7 p.m. — IndyCar: Qualifying, St. Pete Street Course, St. Petersburg, Fla. (taped), NBCSN

BOXING

8 p.m. — Showtime Championship: Sergey Lipinets vs. Custio Clayton (Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn., SHO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m. — Oklahoma at Texas Christian, ABC

11 a.m. — Syracuse at Clemson, ACCN

11 a.m. — Rutgers at Michigan State, BTN

11 a.m. — Mercer at Army, CBSSN

11 a.m. — North Carolina State at North Carolina, ESPN

11 a.m. — Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, ESPNU

11 a.m. — Nebraska at Ohio State, FOX

11 a.m. — Kansas at Kansas State, FS1

11 a.m. — Auburn at Mississippi, SECN

1 p.m. — Tulane at Central Florida, ESPN2

2:30 p.m. — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, ABC

2:30 p.m. — Iowa at Purdue, BTN

2:30 p.m. — Alabama at Tennessee, CBS 

2:30 p.m. — Houston at Navy, CBSSN

2:30 p.m. — Baylor at Texas, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — Iowa State at Oklahoma State, FOX

2:30 p.m. — Penn State at Indiana, FS1

3 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Boston College, ACCN

3 p.m. — Georgia State at Troy, ESPNU

3 p.m. — Kentucky at Missouri, SECN

4:30 p.m. — West Virginia at Texas Tech, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Wyoming at Nevada (Reno), CBSSN

6 p.m. — South Carolina at Louisiana State, ESPN

6 p.m. — Utah State at Boise State, FS1

6:30 p.m. — Michigan at Minnesota, ABC

6:30 p.m. — Maryland at Northwestern, BTN

7 p.m. — Virginia at Miami, ACCN

7 p.m. — Louisiana Tech at Texas (San Antonio), ESPNU 

8 p.m. — Cincinnati at Southern Methodist, ESPN2

9:15 p.m. — Texas State at Brigham Young, ESPN

9:30 p.m. — Nevada (Las Vegas) at San Diego State, CBSSN

9:30 p.m. — Air Force at San Jose State, FS1

CROSSFIT

Noon — The Reebok CrossFit Games: From Aromas, Calif., CBS

FIGURE SKATING

2 p.m. — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas, NBC

8 p.m. — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas, NBCSN

GOLF

6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy, GOLF

Noon — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Third Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga., GOLF

4 p.m. — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Third Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif., GOLF

HORSE RACING

11 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

11 a.m. — UFC 254 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Flash Forum, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2

MLB 

7 p.m. — World Series: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 4, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, FOX

RUGBY

11 a.m. — Premiership: London vs. Exeter, Final, Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham, England (taped), NBCSN

1 p.m. — Six Nations: Italy at Ireland (taped), NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

7:55 a.m. — Serie A: Sampdoria at Atalanta, ESPNEWS

8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Fulham, NBCSN

11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United, NBC

TENNIS

7 a.m. — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Semifinals, TENNIS

RADIO

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1:00 p.m. — Marion vs. Herrin (from 2006 season) WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

Sunday, Oct. 25

Television

AUTO RACING

8 a.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Baytown, Texas (taped), FS1

8:05 a.m. — Formula One: The Portugese Grand Prix, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, ESPN2

11 a.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 400, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, FS1

1 p.m. — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 3, Spa, Belgium (taped), CBSSN

1 p.m. — NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park, Baytown, Texas, FS1

1 p.m. — MotoAmerica: Day 2, Part 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif., FS2

1:30 p.m. — IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Pete Street Course, St. Petersburg, Fla., NBC

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN

3:30 p.m. — MotoGP: The Motorcycle Grand Prix Circuit, Motorland Aragón, Alcañiz, Spain, NBC

5 p.m. — MotoAmerica: Day 2, Part 2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif., FS2

BOWLING

4 p.m. — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 24, Centreville, Va., FS1

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

11 a.m. — Wake Forest at Duke, ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

12:30 p.m. — Notre Dame at Louisville, ACCN

1 p.m. — Florida at South Carolina, SECN

3 p.m. — Arkansas at Mississippi, SECN

4 p.m. — Georgia at Vanderbilt, ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

2:30 p.m. — Louisville at Pittsburgh, ACCN

4:30 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Duke, ACCN

GOLF

6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy, GOLF

Noon — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga., GOLF

4 p.m. — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Final Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif., GOLF

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

2 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

BOY'S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL 

Noon — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 7th-Place Game, Gilbert, Ariz., ESPN2

2 p.m. — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 5th-Place Game, Gilbert, Ariz., ESPN2

4 p.m. — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 3rd-Place Game, Gilbert, Ariz., ESPN2

6 p.m. — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship, Gilbert, Ariz., ESPN2

MLB 

7 p.m. — World Series: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, FOX

NFL 

Noon — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Cincinnati, Pittsburgh at Tennessee, Buffalo at NY Jets, CBS

Noon — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Atlanta, Carolina at New Orleans, Dallas at Washington, Green Bay at Houston, FOX

3:05 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, FOX

3:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Denver, San Francisco at New England, Jacksonville at LA Chargers, CBS

7:20 p.m. — Seattle at Arizona, NBC

RUGBY

2:35 p.m. — Pro14: Connacht at Edinburgh, Group Stage, Group B, ESPNEWS

MEN'S SOCCER 

8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Southampton, NBCSN

11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton, NBC

2:30 p.m. — MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC, ABC

8 p.m. — Liga MX: Club Atlético at Santos Laguna, FS1

SWIMMING

11 a.m. — ISL: The N 3, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, CBSSN

TENNIS

8:30 a.m. — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Finals, TENNIS

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News