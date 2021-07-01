On the air

Customers at the Carbondale Farmers Market and drivers traveling Emerald Lane were met with a new, albeit temporary, safety measure Saturday: a roll-out crosswalk spanning the street from the parking lot at the Murdale Shopping Center to the market, located in the Westown Center parking lot.

The “pop-up” complete street project was more than a way of helping farmers market customers get from one parking area to another safely; it also was a “test run” to discover if a permanent pedestrian crossing would be beneficial.