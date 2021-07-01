On the air

TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m. — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne, FS2
AUTO RACING
3 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis, NBCSN
5 p.m. — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen, Watkins Glen International Raceway, Watkins Glen, N.Y, NBCSN
GOLF
10 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, GOLF
11:30 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, GOLF
5 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, GOLF
GIRL'S HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
1 p.m. — National Championship: TBD, Farmington, Conn, NBCSN
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB
6 p.m. — NY Mets at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at Washington, MLBN
NHL
8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay at Montréal, Game 3, NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
10:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Switzerland vs. Spain, Quarterfinal, St. Petersburg, Russia, ESPN
1:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Italy, Quarterfinal, Munich, ESPN
4 p.m. — Copa América: Peru vs. Paraguay, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil, FS1
6 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Bermuda vs. Barbados, Preliminary Round - First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla, FS2
7 p.m. — Copa América: Brazil vs. Chile, Quarterfinal, Rio de Janeiro, FS1
8:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Monserrat, Preliminary Round - First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla, FS2