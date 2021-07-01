On the air

 Skip to main content
TELEVISION

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m. — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne, FS2 

AUTO RACING

3 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis, NBCSN 

5 p.m. — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen, Watkins Glen International Raceway, Watkins Glen, N.Y, NBCSN 

GOLF

10 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, GOLF 

11:30 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y, GOLF 

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, GOLF 

5 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, GOLF 

GIRL'S HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE 

1 p.m. — National Championship: TBD, Farmington, Conn, NBCSN 

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2 

MLB

6 p.m. — NY Mets at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at Washington, MLBN 

NHL

8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay at Montréal, Game 3, NBC 

MEN'S SOCCER 

10:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: Switzerland vs. Spain, Quarterfinal, St. Petersburg, Russia, ESPN 

1:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Italy, Quarterfinal, Munich, ESPN 

4 p.m. — Copa América: Peru vs. Paraguay, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil, FS1 

6 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Bermuda vs. Barbados, Preliminary Round - First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla, FS2 

7 p.m. — Copa América: Brazil vs. Chile, Quarterfinal, Rio de Janeiro, FS1 

8:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Monserrat, Preliminary Round - First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla, FS2 

TENNIS

10:30 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London, ESPN2 

WNBA

7 p.m. — Chicago at Dallas, CBSSN 

9 p.m. — Las Vegas at Los Angeles, CBSSN 

RADIO

MLB

5:30 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

