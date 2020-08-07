You have permission to edit this article.
On The Air
agate

On The Air

  • 0

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7 a.m. — Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, FS2

7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, ESPN2

11 a.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart Wis, NBCSN

Noon — Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Round 8, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, FOX

2 p.m. — AMA: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa, FS1

3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich, NBCSN

BOXING

7 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme (Welterweights), Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, FOX

9 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Lucas SantaMaria vs. Mykal Fox (Welterweights), Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, FS1

GOLF

10 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Third Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England, GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, ESPN

Noon — U.S. Women's Amateur: Semifinal Matches, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md, GOLF

3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, CBS

3 p.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, GOLF

5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, Third Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore, GOLF

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS1

2 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2

4 p.m. — Travers Stakes: The Midsummer Derby, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FOX

5 p.m. — The Hambletonian Stakes: Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J, CBSSN

5:30 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2

MLB

1 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, MLBN

3 p.m. — Detroit at Pittsburgh, FS1

5 p.m. — Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Baltimore at Washington, MLBN

8 p.m. — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Seattle, MLBN

NBA

Noon — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT

2:30 p.m. — Seeding Games: Utah vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT

5 p.m. — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Indiana, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT

7:45 p.m. — Seeding Games: Milwaukee vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN

NHL

2 p.m. — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD, NBC

7 p.m. — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD, NBC

7 p.m. — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD, NBCSN

9:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup Qualifier: TBD, NBCSN

RODEO

7 p.m. — PBR: The Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational, Bismarck, N.D, CBSSN

RUGBY

10:30 p.m. — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Christchurch, ESPN2

MEN'S SOCCER

1:40 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Napoli at Barcelona, Round of 16, Leg 2, CBSSN

7 p.m. — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey, FS1

TENNIS

10 a.m. — Palermo-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS

WNBA

11 p.m. — Atlanta vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ESPN2

2 p.m. — Phoenix vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ABC

4 p.m. — Chicago vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, NBATV

RADIO

MLB

12:35 p.m. — Cleveland @ Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

