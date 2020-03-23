On the air
As Illinois coronavirus deaths climb to 4, Pritzker says grocery stores, interstates ‘will never’ shut down
As Gov. JB Pritzker announced three more COVID-19-related deaths and 134 new confirmed cases Thursday, he also asserted that interstate highways, gas stations, grocery stores and other essential services will not close as a response to the pandemic.
On Wednesday, deep Southern Illinois was alerted to its first two cases of COVID-19: One in Williamson County and the other in Jackson County.
Illinois State Board of Education: 'Very real possibility' school closure will be extended beyond March 30
The Illinois State Board of Education advised school administrators this week that they should prepare for the “very real possibility” that the state will extend the mandated school closure order beyond March 30.
Walmart reduces hours; Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney to close temporarily; Marion Eye Center suspending appointments
Business chains with Southern Illinois locations continue to make changes to their hours in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Southern Illinois law enforcement have modified their response protocols to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
To the Editor:
Across Southern Illinois, schools, churches, food pantries and area restaurants are teaming up to make sure people have access to meals as sch…
The COVID-19 virus is changing the way funeral homes operate.
As the situation with COVID-19 virus continues to evolve, SIH announced Tuesday that it has three drive-through testing clinics for individual…