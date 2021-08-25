On The Air

TELEVISION
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m. — Duquesne at Pittsburgh, ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
3:30 p.m. — Niagara at Syracuse, ACCN
6 p.m. — Iowa St. at Iowa, BTN
8 p.m. — North Carolina at Illinois, BTN
9 p.m. — CS Northridge at Stanford, PAC-12N
GOLF
10 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland, GOLF
11:30 a.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, First Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Highland Park (Texas) vs. Southlake Carrol (Texas), Arlington, Texas, ESPNU
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2
WOMEN'S IIHF HOCKEY
5 p.m. — World Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Round Robin, Calgary, Alberta, NHLN
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Hank Aaron Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN
6 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Tom Seaver Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN
MLB
Noon — LA Angels at Baltimore OR Cincinnati at Milwaukee (2 p.m.), MLBN
3 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Toronto (Joined in Progress), MLBN
8 p.m. — LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Yankees at Oakland (9:30 p.m.), MLBN
PARALYMPICS
8 p.m. — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling; Goalball, Tokyo, NBCSN
TENNIS
9 a.m. — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS
10 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPNEWS
9 p.m. — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m. — IAAF: Diamond League, Lausanne, Switzerland, NBCSN
WNBA
6 p.m. — Las Vegas at Atlanta, NBATV
RADIO
MLB
1:30 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Toronto, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM