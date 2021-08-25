 Skip to main content
On The Air
agate

On The Air

TELEVISION

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

7 p.m. — Duquesne at Pittsburgh, ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

3:30 p.m. — Niagara at Syracuse, ACCN

6 p.m. — Iowa St. at Iowa, BTN

8 p.m. — North Carolina at Illinois, BTN

9 p.m. — CS Northridge at Stanford, PAC-12N

GOLF

10 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland, GOLF

11:30 a.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, First Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio, GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Highland Park (Texas) vs. Southlake Carrol (Texas), Arlington, Texas, ESPNU

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2

WOMEN'S IIHF HOCKEY 

5 p.m. — World Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Round Robin, Calgary, Alberta, NHLN

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Hank Aaron Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN

6 p.m. — Little League World Series: TBD, Tom Seaver Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN

MLB 

Noon — LA Angels at Baltimore OR Cincinnati at Milwaukee (2 p.m.), MLBN

3 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Toronto (Joined in Progress), MLBN

8 p.m. — LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Yankees at Oakland (9:30 p.m.), MLBN

PARALYMPICS

8 p.m. — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling; Goalball, Tokyo, NBCSN

TENNIS

9 a.m. — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS

10 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPNEWS

9 p.m. — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m. — IAAF: Diamond League, Lausanne, Switzerland, NBCSN

WNBA 

6 p.m. — Las Vegas at Atlanta, NBATV

RADIO

MLB

1:30 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Toronto, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

