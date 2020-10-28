 Skip to main content
On The Air
On The Air

TELEVISION

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m. — South Alabama at Georgia Southern, ESPN

9 p.m. — Colorado State at Fresno State, CBSSN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

5 p.m. — Virginia at Boston College, ACCN

7 p.m. — North Carolina at Louisville, ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

3 p.m. — Wake Forest at Clemson, ACCN

6 p.m. — West Virginia at Baylor, ESPNU

6 p.m. — Georgia at Tennessee, SECN

8 p.m. — Kentucky at Missouri, ESPNU 

GOLF

11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda, GOLF

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: America's Day at the Races FS2,

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m. — Bellator 250: Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima (Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn., CBSSN

NFL 

7:20 p.m. — Atlanta at Carolina, FOX

7:20 p.m. — Atlanta at Carolina, NFLN

 MEN'S SOCCER 

7:30 p.m. — Copa do Brasil: Juventude at Grêmio, Round of 16, FS2

TENNIS

7 a.m. — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS

