On The Air

TELEVISION
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m. — South Alabama at Georgia Southern, ESPN
9 p.m. — Colorado State at Fresno State, CBSSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
5 p.m. — Virginia at Boston College, ACCN
7 p.m. — North Carolina at Louisville, ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m. — Wake Forest at Clemson, ACCN
6 p.m. — West Virginia at Baylor, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Georgia at Tennessee, SECN
8 p.m. — Kentucky at Missouri, ESPNU
GOLF
11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda, GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: America's Day at the Races FS2,
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m. — Bellator 250: Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima (Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn., CBSSN
NFL
7:20 p.m. — Atlanta at Carolina, FOX
7:20 p.m. — Atlanta at Carolina, NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
7:30 p.m. — Copa do Brasil: Juventude at Grêmio, Round of 16, FS2
TENNIS
7 a.m. — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
