On The Air

Saturday, Oct. 17
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m. — IMSA : The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga., NBCSN
3 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FOX
6 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN
7 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (taped) FS1
8:30 p.m. — IMSA: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga., NBCSN
BOWLING
5 p.m. — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 16, Centreville, Va., FOX
BOXING
6:30 p.m. — Top Rank: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez (Lightweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m. — Clemson at Georgia Tech, ABC
11 a.m. — Pittsburgh at Miami, ACCN
11 a.m. — Auburn at South Carolina, ESPN
11 a.m. — Navy at East Carolina, ESPN2
11 a.m. — Texas State at South Alabama, ESPNU
11 a.m. — Kansas at West Virginia, FOX
11 a.m. — Kentucky at Tennessee, SECN
12:30 p.m. — Army at Texas (San Antonio), CBSSN
1:30 p.m. — Louisville at Notre Dame, NBC
2:30 p.m. — Central Florida at Memphis, ABC
2:30 p.m. — Mississippi at Arkansas, SECN
3 p.m. — Virginia at Wake Forest, ACCN
3 p.m. — Texas A&M at Mississippi State, ESPN
3 p.m. — Massachusetts at Georgia Southern, ESPN2
5 p.m. — Marshall at Louisiana Tech, CBSSN
6:30 p.m. — North Carolina at Florida State, ABC
7 p.m. — Boston College at Virginia Tech, ACCN
7 p.m. — Georgia at Alabama, CBS
GOLF
7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Third Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland, GOLF
1:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va., GOLF
4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Third Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, GOLF
HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m. — QIPCO: British Champions Day, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, FS2
11 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1
2:30 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB
3:38 p.m. — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 6, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas (if necessary), FS1
7:37 p.m. — American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 7, Petco Park, San Diego (if necessary), TBS
RODEO
8 p.m. — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Nampa, Idaho, CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea, NBCSN
11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City, NBC
5 p.m. — Liga MX: Puebla at Monterrey, FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
3 p.m. — NWSL: North Carolina at Orlando, CBS
SWIMMING
1 p.m. — ISL: The N 1, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, CBS
TENNIS
11:30 a.m. — Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Round Robin, TENNIS
Sunday, Oct. 18
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
1 p.m. — NHRA: The AAA Texas FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas, FS1
1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., NBC
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m. — Duke at North Carolina, ACCN
WOMEN' COLLEGE SOCCER
12:30 p.m. — Miami at Pittsburgh, ACCN
2:30 p.m. — Florida State at Virginia, ESPN2
4 p.m. — Tennessee at Kentucky, ESPNU
5 p.m. — Auburn at Georgia, SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
11 a.m. — South Carolina at Georgia, SECN
Noon — Arkansas at Mississippi State, ESPNU
2:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, ACCN
3 p.m. — Louisiana State at Texas A&M, SECN
4:30 p.m. — Virginia at Virginia Tech, ACCN
FISHING
Noon — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn., ESPN2
GOLF
6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Final Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland, GOLF
1:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va., GOLF
4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Final Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, GOLF
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MARATHON
9:30 p.m. — IAAF: The World Half Marathon Championships, Gdynia, Poland (taped), NBCSN
MLB
7 p.m. — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 7, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas (if necessary), FOX
7 p.m. — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 7, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas (if necessary), FS1
NFL
Noon — Regional Coverage: Houston at Tennessee, Denver at New England, Baltimore at Philadelphia, Cleveland at Baltimore, CBS
Noon — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Indianapolis, Atlanta at Minnesota, Washington at NY Giants, Chicago at Carolina, Detroit at Jacksonville, FOX
3:05 p.m. — NY Jets at Miami p.m., CBS
3:05 p.m. — Green Bay at Tampa Bay, FOX
7:20 p.m. — LA Rams at San Francisco, NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
7:55 a.m. — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Crystal Palace, NBCSN
10:25 a.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham, NBCSN
1:30 p.m. — Serie A: Benevento at AS Roma, ESPN
7 p.m. — Liga MX: Pachuca at Santos Laguna, FS2
SWIMMING
8 a.m. — ISL: The N 1, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, CBSSN
TENNIS
2:30 p.m. — Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Final, TENNIS
