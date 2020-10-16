 Skip to main content
On The Air
agate

On The Air

Saturday, Oct. 17

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m. — IMSA : The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga., NBCSN

3 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FOX

6 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN

7 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (taped) FS1

8:30 p.m. — IMSA: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga., NBCSN

BOWLING

5 p.m. — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 16, Centreville, Va., FOX

BOXING

6:30 p.m. — Top Rank: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez (Lightweights), Las Vegas, ESPN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m. — Clemson at Georgia Tech, ABC

11 a.m. — Pittsburgh at Miami, ACCN

11 a.m. — Auburn at South Carolina, ESPN

11 a.m. — Navy at East Carolina, ESPN2

11 a.m. — Texas State at South Alabama, ESPNU 

11 a.m. — Kansas at West Virginia, FOX

11 a.m. — Kentucky at Tennessee, SECN

12:30 p.m. — Army at Texas (San Antonio), CBSSN

1:30 p.m. — Louisville at Notre Dame, NBC

2:30 p.m. — Central Florida at Memphis, ABC

2:30 p.m. — Mississippi at Arkansas, SECN

3 p.m. — Virginia at Wake Forest, ACCN

3 p.m. — Texas A&M at Mississippi State, ESPN 

3 p.m. — Massachusetts at Georgia Southern, ESPN2

5 p.m. — Marshall at Louisiana Tech, CBSSN

6:30 p.m. — North Carolina at Florida State, ABC

7 p.m. — Boston College at Virginia Tech, ACCN

7 p.m. — Georgia at Alabama, CBS

GOLF

7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Third Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland, GOLF

1:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va., GOLF

4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Third Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, GOLF

HORSE RACING

7:30 a.m. — QIPCO: British Champions Day, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, FS2

11 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1

2:30 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

MLB 

3:38 p.m. — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 6, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas (if necessary), FS1

7:37 p.m. — American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 7, Petco Park, San Diego (if necessary), TBS

RODEO

8 p.m. — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Nampa, Idaho, CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER 

9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea, NBCSN

11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City, NBC

5 p.m. — Liga MX: Puebla at Monterrey, FS2

WOMEN'S SOCCER 

3 p.m. — NWSL: North Carolina at Orlando, CBS

SWIMMING

1 p.m. — ISL: The N 1, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, CBS

TENNIS

11:30 a.m. — Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Round Robin, TENNIS

Sunday, Oct. 18

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

1 p.m. — NHRA: The AAA Texas FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas, FS1

1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., NBC

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

11 a.m. — Duke at North Carolina, ACCN

WOMEN' COLLEGE SOCCER 

12:30 p.m. — Miami at Pittsburgh, ACCN

2:30 p.m. — Florida State at Virginia, ESPN2

4 p.m. — Tennessee at Kentucky, ESPNU

5 p.m. — Auburn at Georgia, SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

11 a.m. — South Carolina at Georgia, SECN

Noon — Arkansas at Mississippi State, ESPNU

2:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, ACCN

3 p.m. — Louisiana State at Texas A&M, SECN

4:30 p.m. — Virginia at Virginia Tech, ACCN

FISHING

Noon — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn., ESPN2

GOLF

6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Final Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland, GOLF

1:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va., GOLF

4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Final Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, GOLF

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

MARATHON

9:30 p.m. — IAAF: The World Half Marathon Championships, Gdynia, Poland (taped), NBCSN

MLB 

7 p.m. — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 7, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas (if necessary), FOX

7 p.m. — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 7, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas (if necessary), FS1

NFL 

Noon — Regional Coverage: Houston at Tennessee, Denver at New England, Baltimore at Philadelphia, Cleveland at Baltimore, CBS

Noon — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Indianapolis, Atlanta at Minnesota, Washington at NY Giants, Chicago at Carolina, Detroit at Jacksonville, FOX

3:05 p.m. — NY Jets at Miami p.m., CBS

3:05 p.m. — Green Bay at Tampa Bay, FOX

7:20 p.m. — LA Rams at San Francisco, NBC

MEN'S SOCCER 

7:55 a.m. — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Crystal Palace, NBCSN

10:25 a.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham, NBCSN

1:30 p.m. — Serie A: Benevento at AS Roma, ESPN

7 p.m. — Liga MX: Pachuca at Santos Laguna, FS2

SWIMMING

8 a.m. — ISL: The N 1, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, CBSSN

TENNIS

2:30 p.m. — Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Final, TENNIS

