On the air

Saturday, Oct. 2

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

Noon — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevrolet Silverado 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala, FS1

3:30 p.m. — NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Sparks 300 at Talladega, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala, NBCSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m. — Texas at TCU, ABC

11 a.m. — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, ACCN

11 a.m. — Minnesota at Purdue, BTN

11 a.m. — W. Michigan at Buffalo, CBSSN

11 a.m. — Arkansas at Georgia, ESPN

11 a.m. — Duke at North Carolina, ESPN2

11 a.m. — Memphis at Temple, ESPNU

11 a.m. — Michigan at Wisconsin, FOX

11 a.m. — Tennessee at Missouri, SECN

1 p.m. — Southern Cal at Colorado, PAC-12N

1:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at Notre Dame, NBC

2:30 p.m. — Oregon at Stanford, ABC

2:30 p.m. — Syracuse at Florida St, ACCN

2:30 p.m. — Ohio St. at Rutgers, BTN

2:30 p.m. — Mississippi at Alabama, CBS

2:30 p.m. — UCF at Navy, CBSSN

2:30 p.m. — Texas Tech at West Virginia, ESPN2

2:30 p.m. — Oklahoma at Kansas St, FOX

2:30 p.m. — Nevada at Boise St, FS1

2:30 p.m. — Troy at South Carolina, SECN

3 p.m. — South Florida at SMU, ESPNU

4:30 p.m. — Washington St. at California, PAC-12N

5 p.m. — Florida at Kentucky, ESPN

5:30 p.m. — Air Force at New Mexico, FS2

6 p.m. — Liberty at UAB, CBSSN

6 p.m. — Baylor at Oklahoma St, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Kansas at Iowa St, FS1

6 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, SECN

6:30 p.m. — Indiana at Penn St, ABC

6:30 p.m. — Boston College at Clemson, ACCN

6:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Nebraska, BTN

6:30 p.m. — UConn at Vanderbilt, ESPNU

8 p.m. — Auburn at LSU, ESPN

8 p.m. — Washington at Oregon St, PAC-12N

9:30 p.m. — Montana at E. Washington, FS1

9:30 p.m. — Arizona St. at UCLA, FS1

10 p.m. — Fresno St. at Hawaii, CBSSN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

2 p.m. — Brown at Columbia, ESPNEWS

FISHING

7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The College Bracket Championship, Coosa River, Wetumpka, Ala, FS1

GOLF

7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland, GOLF

Noon — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J, GOLF

3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss, GOLF

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

MLB

Noon — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, MLBN

3 p.m. — San Diego at San Francisco OR Boston at Washington, MLBN

6 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR NY Mets at Atlanta, FOX

9 p.m. — LA Angels at Seattle (Joined in Progress), MLBN

NHL

6 p.m. — Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston, NHLN

MEN'S SOCCER

6:30 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Manchester United, NBCSN

9 a.m. — Premier League: Watford at Leeds United, NBCSN

9 a.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea, USA

11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBC

8:55 p.m. — Liga MX: Atlas at Guadalajara, NBCSN

TENNIS

8 a.m. — Sofia-ATP Semifinals, TENNIS

1 p.m. — San Diego-ATP, Chicago-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS

RADIO

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

9:45 a.m. — Johnston City at Vienna-Goreville (underclassman game), WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m. — (joined in progress) Charlotte at Illinois, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

MLB

5:30 p.m. — Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

Sunday, Oct. 3

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

11 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped), CBSSN

Noon — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped), CBSSN

1 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala, NBC

1 p.m. — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Burlington, Wash. (Taped), CBSSN

1:30 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Americas, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, NBCSN

5 p.m. — GT World Challenge America: Rounds 11 & 12, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla. (Taped), CBSSN

7 p.m. — FIM Superbike: The World SBK, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (Taped), NBCSN

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

5 p.m. — UCLA at Washington, PAC-12N

6 p.m. — NC State at North Carolina, ACCN

7 p.m. — California at Stanford, PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

11 a.m. — Rutgers at Ohio St, BTN

Noon — Virginia at North Carolina, ACCN

Noon — Arkansas at Georgia, ESPNU

1:30 p.m. — Providence at Georgetown, FS1

2 p.m. — Mississippi at Florida, SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Noon — Texas A&M at Tennessee, SECN

1 p.m. — Oregon at Utah, PAC-12N

2 p.m. — Duke at Virginia, ACCN

2 p.m. — Alabama at Auburn, ESPNU

3 p.m. — Michigan St. at Nebraska, BTN

3 p.m. — Southern Cal at Washington, PAC-12N

CYCLING

8:30 p.m. — UCI: The Paris Roubaix 2021, Compiègne to Roubaix, 160.3 miles (Taped), NBCSN

FUTSAL

9:50 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs. Kazakhstan, 3rd-Place Match, Kaunas, Lithuania, FS2

11:50 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Portugal, Final, Kaunas, Lithuania, FS1

GOLF

6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland, GOLF

Noon — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J, GOLF

3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss, GOLF

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

3:30 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1

4:30 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

MLB

2 p.m. — Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, TBS

NBA

2:30 p.m. — Preseason: Brooklyn at LA Lakers, NBATV

NFL

Noon — Regional Coverage: Houston at Buffalo, Indianapolis at Miami, Cleveland at Minnesota, Tennessee at NY Jets, Kansas City at Philadelphia, CBS

Noon — Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta, Detroit at Chicago, Carolina at Dallas, NY Giants at New Orleans, FOX

3:05 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Rams, Seattle at San Francisco, FOX

3:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Denver, Pittsburgh at Green Bay, CBS

7:20 p.m. — Tampa Bay at New England, NBC

NHL

6 p.m. — Preseason: Winnipeg at Vancouver, NHLN

RODEO

7 p.m. — PBR: The U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, San Antonio (Taped), CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER

8 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace, NBCSN

10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool, NBCSN

1:45 p.m. — Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan, CBSSN

2 p.m. — USL: New Mexico United at Louisville City FC, ESPN2

4:30 p.m. — MLS: Inter Miami at Portland, FS1

7 p.m. — MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy, ESPN

TENNIS

8:30 a.m. — Sofia-ATP Final, TENNIS

1 p.m. — Chicago-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals, TENNIS

5:30 p.m. — San Diego-ATP Final, TENNIS

WNBA

Noon — Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Semifinal, Game 3, ESPN

2 p.m. — Playoff: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Semifinal, Game 3, ABC

RADIO

MLB

1:30 p.m. — Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

