On the air

Saturday, Oct. 2
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
Noon — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevrolet Silverado 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala, FS1
3:30 p.m. — NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Sparks 300 at Talladega, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala, NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m. — Texas at TCU, ABC
11 a.m. — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, ACCN
11 a.m. — Minnesota at Purdue, BTN
11 a.m. — W. Michigan at Buffalo, CBSSN
11 a.m. — Arkansas at Georgia, ESPN
11 a.m. — Duke at North Carolina, ESPN2
11 a.m. — Memphis at Temple, ESPNU
11 a.m. — Michigan at Wisconsin, FOX
11 a.m. — Tennessee at Missouri, SECN
1 p.m. — Southern Cal at Colorado, PAC-12N
1:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at Notre Dame, NBC
2:30 p.m. — Oregon at Stanford, ABC
2:30 p.m. — Syracuse at Florida St, ACCN
2:30 p.m. — Ohio St. at Rutgers, BTN
2:30 p.m. — Mississippi at Alabama, CBS
2:30 p.m. — UCF at Navy, CBSSN
2:30 p.m. — Texas Tech at West Virginia, ESPN2
2:30 p.m. — Oklahoma at Kansas St, FOX
2:30 p.m. — Nevada at Boise St, FS1
2:30 p.m. — Troy at South Carolina, SECN
3 p.m. — South Florida at SMU, ESPNU
4:30 p.m. — Washington St. at California, PAC-12N
5 p.m. — Florida at Kentucky, ESPN
5:30 p.m. — Air Force at New Mexico, FS2
6 p.m. — Liberty at UAB, CBSSN
6 p.m. — Baylor at Oklahoma St, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Kansas at Iowa St, FS1
6 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, SECN
6:30 p.m. — Indiana at Penn St, ABC
6:30 p.m. — Boston College at Clemson, ACCN
6:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Nebraska, BTN
6:30 p.m. — UConn at Vanderbilt, ESPNU
8 p.m. — Auburn at LSU, ESPN
8 p.m. — Washington at Oregon St, PAC-12N
9:30 p.m. — Montana at E. Washington, FS1
9:30 p.m. — Arizona St. at UCLA, FS1
10 p.m. — Fresno St. at Hawaii, CBSSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
2 p.m. — Brown at Columbia, ESPNEWS
FISHING
7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The College Bracket Championship, Coosa River, Wetumpka, Ala, FS1
GOLF
7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland, GOLF
Noon — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss, GOLF
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB
Noon — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, MLBN
3 p.m. — San Diego at San Francisco OR Boston at Washington, MLBN
6 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR NY Mets at Atlanta, FOX
9 p.m. — LA Angels at Seattle (Joined in Progress), MLBN
NHL
6 p.m. — Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston, NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
6:30 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Manchester United, NBCSN
9 a.m. — Premier League: Watford at Leeds United, NBCSN
9 a.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea, USA
11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBC
8:55 p.m. — Liga MX: Atlas at Guadalajara, NBCSN
TENNIS
8 a.m. — Sofia-ATP Semifinals, TENNIS
1 p.m. — San Diego-ATP, Chicago-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9:45 a.m. — Johnston City at Vienna-Goreville (underclassman game), WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m. — (joined in progress) Charlotte at Illinois, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
MLB
5:30 p.m. — Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
Sunday, Oct. 3
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
11 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped), CBSSN
Noon — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped), CBSSN
1 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala, NBC
1 p.m. — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Burlington, Wash. (Taped), CBSSN
1:30 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Americas, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, NBCSN
5 p.m. — GT World Challenge America: Rounds 11 & 12, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla. (Taped), CBSSN
7 p.m. — FIM Superbike: The World SBK, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (Taped), NBCSN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
5 p.m. — UCLA at Washington, PAC-12N
6 p.m. — NC State at North Carolina, ACCN
7 p.m. — California at Stanford, PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
11 a.m. — Rutgers at Ohio St, BTN
Noon — Virginia at North Carolina, ACCN
Noon — Arkansas at Georgia, ESPNU
1:30 p.m. — Providence at Georgetown, FS1
2 p.m. — Mississippi at Florida, SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Noon — Texas A&M at Tennessee, SECN
1 p.m. — Oregon at Utah, PAC-12N
2 p.m. — Duke at Virginia, ACCN
2 p.m. — Alabama at Auburn, ESPNU
3 p.m. — Michigan St. at Nebraska, BTN
3 p.m. — Southern Cal at Washington, PAC-12N
CYCLING
8:30 p.m. — UCI: The Paris Roubaix 2021, Compiègne to Roubaix, 160.3 miles (Taped), NBCSN
FUTSAL
9:50 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs. Kazakhstan, 3rd-Place Match, Kaunas, Lithuania, FS2
11:50 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Portugal, Final, Kaunas, Lithuania, FS1
GOLF
6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland, GOLF
Noon — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss, GOLF
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
3:30 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1
4:30 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB
2 p.m. — Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, TBS
NBA
2:30 p.m. — Preseason: Brooklyn at LA Lakers, NBATV
NFL
Noon — Regional Coverage: Houston at Buffalo, Indianapolis at Miami, Cleveland at Minnesota, Tennessee at NY Jets, Kansas City at Philadelphia, CBS
Noon — Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta, Detroit at Chicago, Carolina at Dallas, NY Giants at New Orleans, FOX
3:05 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Rams, Seattle at San Francisco, FOX
3:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Denver, Pittsburgh at Green Bay, CBS
7:20 p.m. — Tampa Bay at New England, NBC
NHL
6 p.m. — Preseason: Winnipeg at Vancouver, NHLN
RODEO
7 p.m. — PBR: The U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, San Antonio (Taped), CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
8 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace, NBCSN
10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool, NBCSN
1:45 p.m. — Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan, CBSSN
2 p.m. — USL: New Mexico United at Louisville City FC, ESPN2
4:30 p.m. — MLS: Inter Miami at Portland, FS1
7 p.m. — MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy, ESPN
TENNIS
8:30 a.m. — Sofia-ATP Final, TENNIS
1 p.m. — Chicago-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals, TENNIS
5:30 p.m. — San Diego-ATP Final, TENNIS
WNBA
Noon — Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Semifinal, Game 3, ESPN
2 p.m. — Playoff: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Semifinal, Game 3, ABC
RADIO
MLB
1:30 p.m. — Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM