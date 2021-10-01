 Skip to main content
agate

On the air

  • Updated
  • 0

Saturday, Oct. 2

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

Noon — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevrolet Silverado 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala, FS1 

3:30 p.m. — NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Sparks 300 at Talladega, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala, NBCSN 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m. — Texas at TCU, ABC 

11 a.m. — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, ACCN 

11 a.m. — Minnesota at Purdue, BTN 

11 a.m. — W. Michigan at Buffalo, CBSSN 

11 a.m. — Arkansas at Georgia, ESPN 

11 a.m. — Duke at North Carolina, ESPN2 

11 a.m. — Memphis at Temple, ESPNU 

11 a.m. — Michigan at Wisconsin, FOX 

11 a.m. — Tennessee at Missouri, SECN 

1 p.m. — Southern Cal at Colorado, PAC-12N

1:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at Notre Dame, NBC 

2:30 p.m. — Oregon at Stanford, ABC 

2:30 p.m. — Syracuse at Florida St, ACCN 

2:30 p.m. — Ohio St. at Rutgers, BTN 

2:30 p.m. — Mississippi at Alabama, CBS 

2:30 p.m. — UCF at Navy, CBSSN 

2:30 p.m. — Texas Tech at West Virginia, ESPN2 

2:30 p.m. — Oklahoma at Kansas St, FOX 

2:30 p.m. — Nevada at Boise St, FS1 

2:30 p.m. — Troy at South Carolina, SECN 

3 p.m. — South Florida at SMU, ESPNU 

4:30 p.m. — Washington St. at California, PAC-12N

5 p.m. — Florida at Kentucky, ESPN 

5:30 p.m. — Air Force at New Mexico, FS2 

6 p.m. — Liberty at UAB, CBSSN 

6 p.m. — Baylor at Oklahoma St, ESPN2 

6 p.m. — Kansas at Iowa St, FS1 

6 p.m. — Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, SECN 

6:30 p.m. — Indiana at Penn St, ABC 

6:30 p.m. — Boston College at Clemson, ACCN 

6:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Nebraska, BTN 

6:30 p.m. — UConn at Vanderbilt, ESPNU 

8 p.m. — Auburn at LSU, ESPN 

8 p.m. — Washington at Oregon St, PAC-12N 

9:30 p.m. — Montana at E. Washington, FS1 

9:30 p.m. — Arizona St. at UCLA, FS1 

10 p.m. — Fresno St. at Hawaii, CBSSN 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

2 p.m. — Brown at Columbia, ESPNEWS 

FISHING

7 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: The College Bracket Championship, Coosa River, Wetumpka, Ala, FS1 

GOLF

7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland, GOLF 

Noon — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J, GOLF 

3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss, GOLF 

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2 

MLB

Noon — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, MLBN 

3 p.m. — San Diego at San Francisco OR Boston at Washington, MLBN 

6 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR NY Mets at Atlanta, FOX 

9 p.m. — LA Angels at Seattle (Joined in Progress), MLBN 

NHL

6 p.m. — Preseason: NY Rangers at Boston, NHLN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

6:30 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Manchester United, NBCSN 

9 a.m. — Premier League: Watford at Leeds United, NBCSN 

9 a.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea, USA 

11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBC 

8:55 p.m. — Liga MX: Atlas at Guadalajara, NBCSN 

TENNIS

8 a.m. — Sofia-ATP Semifinals, TENNIS 

1 p.m. — San Diego-ATP, Chicago-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS 

RADIO

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

9:45 a.m. — Johnston City at Vienna-Goreville (underclassman game), WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m. — (joined in progress) Charlotte at Illinois, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

MLB

5:30 p.m. — Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

Sunday, Oct. 3

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

11 a.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped), CBSSN 

Noon — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped), CBSSN 

1 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala, NBC 

1 p.m. — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Burlington, Wash. (Taped), CBSSN 

1:30 p.m. — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Americas, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, NBCSN 

5 p.m. — GT World Challenge America: Rounds 11 & 12, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla. (Taped), CBSSN 

7 p.m. — FIM Superbike: The World SBK, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (Taped), NBCSN 

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

5 p.m. — UCLA at Washington, PAC-12N

6 p.m. — NC State at North Carolina, ACCN 

7 p.m. — California at Stanford, PAC-12N 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

11 a.m. — Rutgers at Ohio St, BTN 

Noon — Virginia at North Carolina, ACCN 

Noon — Arkansas at Georgia, ESPNU 

1:30 p.m. — Providence at Georgetown, FS1 

2 p.m. — Mississippi at Florida, SECN 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL 

Noon — Texas A&M at Tennessee, SECN 

1 p.m. — Oregon at Utah, PAC-12N 

2 p.m. — Duke at Virginia, ACCN 

2 p.m. — Alabama at Auburn, ESPNU 

3 p.m. — Michigan St. at Nebraska, BTN 

3 p.m. — Southern Cal at Washington, PAC-12N

CYCLING

8:30 p.m. — UCI: The Paris Roubaix 2021, Compiègne to Roubaix, 160.3 miles (Taped), NBCSN 

FUTSAL

9:50 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs. Kazakhstan, 3rd-Place Match, Kaunas, Lithuania, FS2 

11:50 a.m. — FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Portugal, Final, Kaunas, Lithuania, FS1 

GOLF

6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland, GOLF 

Noon — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J, GOLF 

3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss, GOLF 

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2 

3:30 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1 

4:30 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2 

MLB

2 p.m. — Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, TBS 

NBA

2:30 p.m. — Preseason: Brooklyn at LA Lakers, NBATV 

NFL

Noon — Regional Coverage: Houston at Buffalo, Indianapolis at Miami, Cleveland at Minnesota, Tennessee at NY Jets, Kansas City at Philadelphia, CBS 

Noon — Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta, Detroit at Chicago, Carolina at Dallas, NY Giants at New Orleans, FOX 

3:05 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Rams, Seattle at San Francisco, FOX 

3:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Denver, Pittsburgh at Green Bay, CBS 

7:20 p.m. — Tampa Bay at New England, NBC 

NHL

6 p.m. — Preseason: Winnipeg at Vancouver, NHLN 

RODEO

7 p.m. — PBR: The U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, San Antonio (Taped), CBSSN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

8 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace, NBCSN 

10:30 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool, NBCSN 

1:45 p.m. — Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan, CBSSN 

2 p.m. — USL: New Mexico United at Louisville City FC, ESPN2 

4:30 p.m. — MLS: Inter Miami at Portland, FS1 

7 p.m. — MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy, ESPN 

TENNIS

8:30 a.m. — Sofia-ATP Final, TENNIS 

1 p.m. — Chicago-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals, TENNIS 

5:30 p.m. — San Diego-ATP Final, TENNIS 

WNBA

Noon — Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Semifinal, Game 3, ESPN 

2 p.m. — Playoff: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Semifinal, Game 3, ABC 

RADIO

MLB

1:30 p.m. — Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

