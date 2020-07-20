On the air

TELEVISION
BOWLING
6 p.m. — PBA: King of the Lanes 3, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla, FS1
7 p.m. — PBA: King of the Lanes 4, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla, FS1
BOXING
7 p.m. — Top Rank: Oscar Valdez vs. Jayson Velez (Featherweights), MGM Grand, Las Vegas, ESPN
MLB
1 p.m. — Summer Camp: Houston at Kansas City, MLBN
7 p.m. — Summer Camp: Colorado at Texas
MEN'S SOCCER
8 a.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. New England, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN
11:55 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Watford, NBCSN
12:25 p.m. — Serie A: Bologna at Atalanta, ESPN
2:10 p.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa, NBCSN
TENNIS
8 a.m. — WTT: Orlando vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W.V, ESPN2
9 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
2 p.m. — WTT: Philadelphia vs. Chicago; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
6 p.m. — WTT: Orange County vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V, CBSSN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!