On the air
0 comments
agate

On the air

  • Updated
  • 0

TELEVISION

BOWLING

6 p.m. — PBA: King of the Lanes 3, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla, FS1 

7 p.m. — PBA: King of the Lanes 4, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla, FS1 

BOXING

7 p.m. — Top Rank: Oscar Valdez vs. Jayson Velez (Featherweights), MGM Grand, Las Vegas, ESPN 

MLB

1 p.m. — Summer Camp: Houston at Kansas City, MLBN 

7 p.m. — Summer Camp: Colorado at Texas

MEN'S SOCCER 

8 a.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. New England, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN 

11:55 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Watford, NBCSN 

12:25 p.m. — Serie A: Bologna at Atalanta, ESPN 

2:10 p.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa, NBCSN 

TENNIS

8 a.m. — WTT: Orlando vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W.V, ESPN2 

9 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS 

2 p.m. — WTT: Philadelphia vs. Chicago; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS 

6 p.m. — WTT: Orange County vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V, CBSSN 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Consider this

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: I am going to reward the merchants who were looking out for me. Even though it is 10 miles farther to Carbondale, I will continue to shop there.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News