On the air
agate

On the air

  • 0

TELEVISION

MLB

5:30 p.m. — Kansas City at Cincinnati OR Miami at Toronto, MLBN 

6 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Detroit, FS1 

8:30 p.m. — Oakland at LA Angels OR Seattle at Texas (9 p.m.), MLBN 

NBA

1 p.m. — Seeding Games: Houston vs. San Antonio, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, NBATV 

5:30 p.m. — Seeding Games: Portland vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT 

8 p.m. — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT 

NHL

2 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN 

4:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN 

7 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN 

9:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

5:30 p.m. — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Quarterfinal (taped), CBSSN 

7:30 p.m. — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Quarterfinal (taped), CBSSN 

7:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Orlando City SC, The Final, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN 

11 p.m. — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Quarterfinal (taped), CBSSN 

TENNIS

10 a.m. — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS 

WNBA

6 p.m. — Las Vegas vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ESPN2 

8 p.m. — Washington vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ESPN2 

RADIO

MLB

5:35 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

