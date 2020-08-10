On the air

TELEVISION
MLB
5:30 p.m. — Kansas City at Cincinnati OR Miami at Toronto, MLBN
6 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Detroit, FS1
8:30 p.m. — Oakland at LA Angels OR Seattle at Texas (9 p.m.), MLBN
NBA
1 p.m. — Seeding Games: Houston vs. San Antonio, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, NBATV
5:30 p.m. — Seeding Games: Portland vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT
8 p.m. — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT
NHL
2 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
4:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
7 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
9:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
5:30 p.m. — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Quarterfinal (taped), CBSSN
7:30 p.m. — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Quarterfinal (taped), CBSSN
7:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Orlando City SC, The Final, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN
11 p.m. — UEFA Europa League: TBA, Quarterfinal (taped), CBSSN
TENNIS
10 a.m. — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA
6 p.m. — Las Vegas vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Washington vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ESPN2
RADIO
MLB
5:35 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
