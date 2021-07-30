On The Air

Saturday, July 31
TELEVISION
ARCHERY
7 a.m. — Men's Archery (Individual Final), NBC
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, ESPN2
9 a.m. — FIA: 24 Hours of Spa, Part 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, CBSSN
1 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Auto Club Raceway, Pomona, Calif. (Taped), FS1
2 p.m. — FIA: 24 Hours of Spa, Part 2, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, CBSSN
7 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (taped), FS2
BADMINTON
8 a.m. — Men's Badminton (Doubles Final), NBCSN
11 p.m. — Men's Badminton (Singles Semifinal), CNBC
BASKETBALL
7 a.m. — Men's Basketball (Group Stage), NBC
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m. — Women's Beach Volleyball (Elimination Round), NBC
11 p.m. — Beach Volleyball (Elimination Round), NBC
BIG3 BASKETBALL
2 p.m. — Week 4: From Dallas, CBS
BOXING
7 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Michael Coffie vs. Jonathan Rice (Heavyweights), Newark, N.J., FOX
9 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Andre Dirrell vs. Christopher Brooker (Light Heavyweights), Newark, N.J., FS1
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
7 p.m. — Under Armour All-America Game: East vs. West, Baltimore, ESPNU
BMX RACING
8:10 p.m. — BMX Freestyle (Finals), CNBC
11 p.m. — BMX Freestyle (Finals), NBC
FENCING
11:30 p.m. — Men's Fencing (Team Foil Semifinal), USA
FITNESS
10 p.m. — The 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games: Day 3, Madison, Wis. (Taped), CBSSN
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
4:30 p.m. — Under Armour All-America Game: East vs. West, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU
GOLF
8:30 a.m. — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle GC, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, GOLF
1 p.m. — U.S. Senior Women's Open: Third Round, Brooklawn CC, Fairfield, Conn., GOLF
5:30 p.m. — Men's Golf (Final Round), GOLF
GYMNASTICS
7 a.m. — Men's Trampoline (Final), NBC
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
10:30 a.m. — Premier Girls Fastpitch 18U National Championship: TBD, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU
2 p.m. — Premier Girls Fastpitch Senior All-American Game: East vs. West, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU
8:30 p.m. — Premier Girls Fastpitch Futures All-American Game: East vs. West, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
11 a.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Warden, Boyds, Md., FS1
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN
8 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland (Middleweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
9 p.m. — Bellator 263: Patricio Freire vs. A.J. McKee (Featherweights), Los Angeles, SHO
MLB
2 p.m. — Kansas City at Toronto, MLBN
3 p.m. — Oakland at LA Angels, FS1
6 p.m. — Minnesota at St. Louis, FS1
9 p.m. — Colorado at San Diego OR LA Dodgers at Arizona (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN
RODEO
7 p.m. — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 1, Tulsa, Okla., CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
8 p.m. — CPL: Valour FC at FC Edmonton, FS2
TBT BASKETBALL
11 a.m. — TBT: Florida TNT vs. AfterShocks, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio, ESPN
1 p.m. — TBT: Boeheim's Army vs. Golden Eagles, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio, ESPN
6 p.m. — TBT: Team 23 vs. Sideline Cancer, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio, ESPN2
8 p.m. — TBT: Blue Collar U vs. The Money Team, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio, ESPN2
SWIMMING
7 p.m. — Men's and Women's Swimming (Finals), NBC
11 p.m. — Men's Swimming (1500m Freestyle Finals), NBC
TENNIS
7 a.m. — Women's Tennis (Singles Final), NBC
9:30 a.m. — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Singles Final, TENNIS
2 p.m. — Atlanta-ATP, Semifinal 1, TENNIS
6 p.m. — Atlanta-ATP, Semifinal 2, TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
8 p.m. — Women's Track & Field (Finals), NBC
8 p.m. — Track & Field (Day 3: Women's Shot Put Final, Men's 400m, Women's Steeplechase), USA
TRIATHLON
7 a.m. — Triathlon (Mixed Relay), NBC
VOLLEYBALL
7 a.m. — Men's and Women's Volleyball, NBC
8 a.m. — Women's Volleyball (Group B): China vs. Italy, USA
WATER POLO
7 a.m. — Men's and Women's Water Polo (Group Stages), NBC
WRESTLING
10:20 p.m. — Women's Wrestling (Freestyle), Men's Wrestling (Greco-Roman), CNBC
RADIO
MLB
5:30 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
Sunday, Aug. 1
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, ESPN
2 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lommel, Belgium (Taped), CBSSN
3 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lommel, Belgium (Taped), CBSSN
3 p.m. — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, Auto Club Raceway, Pomona, Calif., FOX
6:30 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (taped), FS1
BADMINTON
7:40 a.m. — Women's Badminton (Singles Final), NBCSN
11:30 p.m. — Women's Badminton (Doubles Bronze & Gold Medal Matches), CNBC
BASKETBALL
11:30 p.m. — Women's Basketball (Group B): U.S. vs. France, USA
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m. — Men's and Women's Beach Volleyball, NBC
8 p.m. — Men's Beach Volleyball (Round Of 16), CNBC
BMX RACING
7:30 a.m. — BMX Freestyle, NBC
CANOEING
9:55 p.m. — Men's and Women's Canoeing (Sprint Qualifying), USA
10:30 p.m. — Men's and Women's Canoeing (Sprint Final), NBC
DIVING
6 p.m. — Women's Diving (Springboard Final), NBC
FENCING
7:30 a.m. — Men's Fencing (Team Foil Final), NBC
FIELD HOCKEY
9:30 p.m. — Men's Field Hockey (Group A): Greece vs. U.S., CNBC
9:40 p.m. — Women's Field Hockey (Quarterfinal), CNBC
FITNESS
Noon — The 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games: Final Day, Madison, Wis., CBS
GOLF
7:30 a.m. — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle GC, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, GOLF
1 p.m. — U.S. Senior Women's Open: Final Round, Brooklawn CC, Fairfield, Conn., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
7:30 a.m. — Men's Gymnastics (Floor & Pommel Horse), NBC
6 p.m. — Women's Gymnastics (Vault; Uneven Bar), NBC
HANDBALL
7:30 a.m. — Men's Handball (Group B): Denmark vs. Sweden, USA
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2
2:30 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS1
KAYAKING
9:55 p.m. — Men's and Women's Kayaking (Sprint Qualifying), USA
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
10 a.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Arsenault vs. Team Wood, Boyds, Md., FS1
11:30 a.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Treanor vs. Team Warden, Boyds, Md., FS1
MLB
1 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, TBS
4 p.m. — Oakland at LA Angels OR Colorado at San Diego (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN
6 p.m. — Boston at Tampa Bay, ESPN
RODEO
Noon — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped), CBS
7 p.m. — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 & Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped), CBSSN
RUGBY
3 p.m. — MLR: Rugby ATL at Los Angeles, Championship, CBS
MEN'S SOCCER
6 p.m. — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna, FS2
8 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Mexico, Final, Las Vegas, FS1
TBT BASKETBALL
11 a.m. — TBT: TBD, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio, ESPN
1 p.m. — TBT: 3 Point Contest, Dayton, Ohio, ESPN
1:30 p.m. — TBT: TBD, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio, ESPN
TENNIS
7:30 a.m. — Men's Tennis (Singles Final), NBC
4 p.m. — Atlanta-ATP, Singles Final, TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
6 p.m. — Men's and Women's Track & Field (Finals), NBC
7 p.m. — Track & Field (Day 4: Women's 100m Hurdles Final, Men's Long Jump Final), USA
VOLLEYBALL
7:30 a.m. — Men's Volleyball: U.S. vs. Argentina (Group Stage), NBC
11:05 p.m. — Women's Volleyball (Group B): U.S. vs. Italy, NBC
RADIO
MLB
12:30 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM