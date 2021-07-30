 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On The Air
0 comments
agate

On The Air

  • Updated
  • 0

Saturday, July 31

TELEVISION

ARCHERY

7 a.m. — Men's Archery (Individual Final), NBC

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, ESPN2

9 a.m. — FIA: 24 Hours of Spa, Part 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, CBSSN

1 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Auto Club Raceway, Pomona, Calif. (Taped), FS1

2 p.m. — FIA: 24 Hours of Spa, Part 2, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, CBSSN

7 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (taped), FS2

BADMINTON

8 a.m. — Men's Badminton (Doubles Final), NBCSN

11 p.m. — Men's Badminton (Singles Semifinal), CNBC

BASKETBALL

7 a.m. — Men's Basketball (Group Stage), NBC

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m. — Women's Beach Volleyball (Elimination Round), NBC

11 p.m. — Beach Volleyball (Elimination Round), NBC

BIG3 BASKETBALL

2 p.m. — Week 4: From Dallas, CBS

BOXING

7 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Michael Coffie vs. Jonathan Rice (Heavyweights), Newark, N.J., FOX

9 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Andre Dirrell vs. Christopher Brooker (Light Heavyweights), Newark, N.J., FS1

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE 

7 p.m. — Under Armour All-America Game: East vs. West, Baltimore, ESPNU

BMX RACING

8:10 p.m. — BMX Freestyle (Finals), CNBC

11 p.m. — BMX Freestyle (Finals), NBC

FENCING

11:30 p.m. — Men's Fencing (Team Foil Semifinal), USA

FITNESS

10 p.m. — The 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games: Day 3, Madison, Wis. (Taped), CBSSN

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE

4:30 p.m. — Under Armour All-America Game: East vs. West, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU

GOLF

8:30 a.m. — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle GC, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, GOLF

1 p.m. — U.S. Senior Women's Open: Third Round, Brooklawn CC, Fairfield, Conn., GOLF

5:30 p.m. — Men's Golf (Final Round), GOLF

GYMNASTICS

7 a.m. — Men's Trampoline (Final), NBC

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

10:30 a.m. — Premier Girls Fastpitch 18U National Championship: TBD, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU

2 p.m. — Premier Girls Fastpitch Senior All-American Game: East vs. West, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU

8:30 p.m. — Premier Girls Fastpitch Futures All-American Game: East vs. West, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2

WOMEN'S LACROSSE 

11 a.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Warden, Boyds, Md., FS1

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN

8 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland (Middleweights), Las Vegas, ESPN

9 p.m. — Bellator 263: Patricio Freire vs. A.J. McKee (Featherweights), Los Angeles, SHO

MLB 

2 p.m. — Kansas City at Toronto, MLBN

3 p.m. — Oakland at LA Angels, FS1

6 p.m. — Minnesota at St. Louis, FS1

9 p.m. — Colorado at San Diego OR LA Dodgers at Arizona (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN

RODEO

7 p.m. — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 1, Tulsa, Okla., CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER

8 p.m. — CPL: Valour FC at FC Edmonton, FS2

TBT BASKETBALL

11 a.m. — TBT: Florida TNT vs. AfterShocks, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio, ESPN

1 p.m. — TBT: Boeheim's Army vs. Golden Eagles, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio, ESPN

6 p.m. — TBT: Team 23 vs. Sideline Cancer, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio, ESPN2

8 p.m. — TBT: Blue Collar U vs. The Money Team, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio, ESPN2

SWIMMING

7 p.m. — Men's and Women's Swimming (Finals), NBC

11 p.m. — Men's Swimming (1500m Freestyle Finals), NBC

TENNIS

7 a.m. — Women's Tennis (Singles Final), NBC

9:30 a.m. — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Singles Final, TENNIS

2 p.m. — Atlanta-ATP, Semifinal 1, TENNIS

6 p.m. — Atlanta-ATP, Semifinal 2, TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

8 p.m. — Women's Track & Field (Finals), NBC

8 p.m. — Track & Field (Day 3: Women's Shot Put Final, Men's 400m, Women's Steeplechase), USA 

TRIATHLON

7 a.m. — Triathlon (Mixed Relay), NBC

VOLLEYBALL

7 a.m. — Men's and Women's Volleyball, NBC

8 a.m. — Women's Volleyball (Group B): China vs. Italy, USA

WATER POLO

7 a.m. — Men's and Women's Water Polo (Group Stages), NBC

WRESTLING

10:20 p.m. — Women's Wrestling (Freestyle), Men's Wrestling (Greco-Roman), CNBC

RADIO

MLB 

5:30 p.m. —  Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

Sunday, Aug. 1

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m. — Formula 1: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, ESPN

2 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lommel, Belgium (Taped), CBSSN

3 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lommel, Belgium (Taped), CBSSN

3 p.m. — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, Auto Club Raceway, Pomona, Calif., FOX

6:30 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (taped), FS1

BADMINTON

7:40 a.m. — Women's Badminton (Singles Final), NBCSN

11:30 p.m. — Women's Badminton (Doubles Bronze & Gold Medal Matches), CNBC

BASKETBALL

11:30 p.m. — Women's Basketball (Group B): U.S. vs. France, USA

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Men's and Women's Beach Volleyball, NBC

8 p.m. — Men's Beach Volleyball (Round Of 16), CNBC

BMX RACING

7:30 a.m. — BMX Freestyle, NBC

CANOEING

9:55 p.m. — Men's and Women's Canoeing (Sprint Qualifying), USA

10:30 p.m. — Men's and Women's Canoeing (Sprint Final), NBC

DIVING

6 p.m. — Women's Diving (Springboard Final), NBC

FENCING

7:30 a.m. — Men's Fencing (Team Foil Final), NBC

FIELD HOCKEY

9:30 p.m. — Men's Field Hockey (Group A): Greece vs. U.S., CNBC

9:40 p.m. — Women's Field Hockey (Quarterfinal), CNBC

FITNESS

Noon — The 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games: Final Day, Madison, Wis., CBS

GOLF

7:30 a.m. — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle GC, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, GOLF

1 p.m. — U.S. Senior Women's Open: Final Round, Brooklawn CC, Fairfield, Conn., GOLF

GYMNASTICS

7:30 a.m. — Men's Gymnastics (Floor & Pommel Horse), NBC

6 p.m. — Women's Gymnastics (Vault; Uneven Bar), NBC

HANDBALL

7:30 a.m. — Men's Handball (Group B): Denmark vs. Sweden, USA

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS2

2:30 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS1

KAYAKING

9:55 p.m. — Men's and Women's Kayaking (Sprint Qualifying), USA

WOMEN'S LACROSSE 

10 a.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Arsenault vs. Team Wood, Boyds, Md., FS1

11:30 a.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Treanor vs. Team Warden, Boyds, Md., FS1

MLB

1 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, TBS

4 p.m. — Oakland at LA Angels OR Colorado at San Diego (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN

6 p.m. — Boston at Tampa Bay, ESPN

RODEO

Noon — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped), CBS

7 p.m. — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 & Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped), CBSSN

RUGBY

3 p.m. — MLR: Rugby ATL at Los Angeles, Championship, CBS

MEN'S SOCCER 

6 p.m. — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna, FS2

8 p.m. — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Mexico, Final, Las Vegas, FS1

TBT BASKETBALL

11 a.m. — TBT: TBD, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio, ESPN

1 p.m. — TBT: 3 Point Contest, Dayton, Ohio, ESPN

1:30 p.m. — TBT: TBD, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio, ESPN

TENNIS

7:30 a.m. — Men's Tennis (Singles Final), NBC

4 p.m. — Atlanta-ATP, Singles Final, TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

6 p.m. — Men's and Women's Track & Field (Finals), NBC

7 p.m. — Track & Field (Day 4: Women's 100m Hurdles Final, Men's Long Jump Final), USA

VOLLEYBALL

7:30 a.m. — Men's Volleyball: U.S. vs. Argentina (Group Stage), NBC

11:05 p.m. — Women's Volleyball (Group B): U.S. vs. Italy, NBC

RADIO

MLB  

12:30 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sale of WSIL-TV nears completion
Local News

Sale of WSIL-TV nears completion

  • Updated

WSIL-TV and six other broadcast stations across the country are being purchased by Los Angeles-based Allen Media Group for a combined $380 million. The sale should be finalized within the next two months.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News