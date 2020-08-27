On the air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2
6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla, NBCSN
GOLF
9 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Second Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England, GOLF
Noon — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind,GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill, GOLF
6:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (taped), GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m. — St. Paul's Episcopal (Ala.) at Spanish Fort (Ala.), ESPN
9 p.m. — Corner Canyon (Utah) at Bingham (Utah), ESPN
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2
MLB
3 p.m. — NY Mets at NY Yankees, MLBN
6 p.m. — NY Mets at NY Yankees OR Atlanta at Philadelphia, MLBN
7 p.m. — Cleveland at St. Louis, FS1
8:30 p.m. — Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Arizona, MLBN
NBA
3 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, NBATV
5:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT
5:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT
NHL
6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, USA
9 p.m. — Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
TENNIS
1 p.m. — WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Women's Final, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN2
1 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Doubles Finals, Flushing, N.Y, TENNIS
3 p.m. — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, Men's Final, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN2
WNBA
7 p.m. — Los Angeles vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, CBSSN
9 p.m. — Washington vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, CBSSN
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — From 2006: Marion vs. Granite City, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
