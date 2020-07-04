On the air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m. — Formula One: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria, ESPN
3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC
MEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m. — TBT: Jimmy V vs. Herd That, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
3 p.m. — TBT: Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
6 p.m. — TBT: Heartfire vs. Men of Mackey, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN2
8 p.m. — TBT: Armored Athlete vs. Power of the Paw, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN2
GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, CBS
HORSE RACING
Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS1
MEN'S SOCCER
6 a.m. — Premier League: Sheffield United at Burnley, NBCSN
8:10 a.m. — Premier League: West Ham at Newcastle United, NBCSN
10:25 a.m. — Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool, NBCSN
12:25 p.m. — Serie A: Fiorentina at Parma, ESPN2
1 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton, NBC
WOMEN'S SOCCER
9 a.m. — NWSL: Challenge Cup: Houston vs. OL Reign, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped), CBSSN
4 p.m. — NWSL: Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Chicago, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped), CBSSN
TENNIS
9 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1: Round Robin, Draft Kings All American Team Cup: Day 3, TENNIS
Noon — The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 3, TENNIS
