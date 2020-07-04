On the air
0 comments
agate

On the air

  • 0

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m. — Formula One: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria, ESPN

3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC

MEN'S BASKETBALL

1 p.m. — TBT: Jimmy V vs. Herd That, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN

3 p.m. — TBT: Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN

6 p.m. — TBT: Heartfire vs. Men of Mackey, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN2

8 p.m. — TBT: Armored Athlete vs. Power of the Paw, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN2

GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, CBS

HORSE RACING

Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS1

MEN'S SOCCER

6 a.m. — Premier League: Sheffield United at Burnley, NBCSN

8:10 a.m. — Premier League: West Ham at Newcastle United, NBCSN

10:25 a.m. — Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool, NBCSN

12:25 p.m. — Serie A: Fiorentina at Parma, ESPN2

1 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton, NBC

WOMEN'S SOCCER

9 a.m. — NWSL: Challenge Cup: Houston vs. OL Reign, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped), CBSSN

4 p.m. — NWSL: Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Chicago, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped), CBSSN

TENNIS

9 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1: Round Robin, Draft Kings All American Team Cup: Day 3, TENNIS

Noon — The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 3, TENNIS

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sarah 'Sally' Catherine Boyd
Obituaries

Sarah 'Sally' Catherine Boyd

EL PASO, Ill. — Sarah “Sally” Catherine (Daisy) Boyd, 74, formerly of El Paso, Illinois, passed away June 29, 2020, in Sugar Creek Alzheimer's…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News