On the air

Former Texas Southern University President Austin Lane is likely to be the next chancellor of Southern Illinois University Carbondale. A special board meeting is set for Friday for consideration of Lane’s hiring and contract.
Southern Illinois University and several top officials issued statements on Friday morning condemning the “extremely offensive, hateful" and "racist" comments made in a Snapchat video by a May graduate who was a starting pitcher this season for the Saluki baseball team.
As of Thursday, Jackson County is reporting 260 cases of COVID-19. Of the 65 new cases reported since May 21, two-thirds are tied to an outbreak at a Jackson County church that has been holding in-person services.
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday in Carbondale to mourn the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in Minneapolis police custody after a white officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes.
Nicholas Tate carried a sign that said, “One Honk to Acknowledge Black Lives Matter.” “Some people drove by, they started honking, and before you know it, people that were honking were pulling over in the parking lot of the grocery store and they were coming and joining us,” he said.