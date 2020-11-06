On the air

Saturday, Nov. 7
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
4 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz, NBCSN
BOXING
7 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores (Heavyweights), Los Angeles, FOX
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m. — West Virginia at Texas, ABC
11 a.m. — Liberty at Virginia Tech, ACCN
11 a.m. — Nebraska at Northwestern, BTN
11 a.m. — Michigan State at Iowa, ESPN
11 a.m. — North Carolina at Duke, ESPN2
11 a.m. — Arkansas State at Louisiana (Lafayette), ESPNU
11 a.m. — Arizona State at Southern California, FOX
11 a.m. — Michigan at Indiana, FS1
2:30 p.m. — Houston at Cincinnati, ABC
2:30 p.m. — Florida vs. Georgia, Jacksonville Fla, CBS
2:30 p.m. — Fresno State at Nevada (Las Vegas), CBSSN
2:30 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Illinois OR Maryland at Penn State, BTN
2:30 p.m. — Kansas at Oklahoma, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — Texas Tech at Texas Christian, FS1
2:30 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, SECN
3 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Florida State, ACCN
3 p.m. — Oklahoma State at Kansas State, FOX
6 p.m. — Texas A&M at South Carolina, ESPN
6 p.m. — UCLA at Colorado, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Baylor at Iowa State. FS1
6:30 p.m. — Stanford at Oregon, ABC
6:30 p.m. — Rutgers at Ohio State, BTN
6:30 p.m. — Clemson at Notre Dame, NBC
6:30 p.m. — Tennessee at Arkansas, SECN
7 p.m. — South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, ESPNU
9:30 p.m. —Washington State at Oregon State, FS1
CYCLING
11:30 p.m. — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 17, Sequeros to Alto de La Covatilla, 110 miles, (taped), NBCSN
GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, GOLF
3:30 a.m. (Sunday) — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus, GOLF
HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
11 a.m. — Breeders' Cup Series: Championship Saturday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky, NBCSN
1:30 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Series: Championship Saturday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky, NBC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m. — UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixera (Light Heavyweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace, NBCSN
11:30 a.m. — Sheffield United at Chelsea, NBC
7 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Dynamo Kiev at Barcelona, Group Stage (taped), CBSSN
5:15 a.m. (Sunday) — Serie A: Juventas at Lazio, ESPN2
TENNIS
9:30 a.m. — Paris-ATP Semifinal 2, TENNIS
Noon — Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 2, TENNIS
5:15 a.m. (Sunday) — Paris-ATP Doubles Final, TENNIS
RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1:30pm — Minnesota at Illinois, WGGH 98.5FM, 1150AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
Sunday, November 8
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Season Finale 500, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz, NBC
7 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1000 UTV-Rd 5, Wheatland, Mo. (taped), CBSSN
BOWLING
1 p.m. — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 8, Centreville, Va, FS1
3 p.m. — PBA: Playoffs, Final Four, Centreville, Va, FS1
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m. — ACC Tournament: TBD, Championship, Chapel Hill, N.C, ACCN
MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
5 p.m. — ITA Fall National Championship: TBD, Orlando, Fla, ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
3 p.m. — ITA Fall National Championship: TBD, Orlando, Fla, ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m. — Mississippi at Louisiana State, ESPNU
1 p.m. — Alabama at Georgia, SECN
3 p.m. — Auburn at Kentucky, SECN
FIGURE SKATING
11 a.m. — ISU: The Cup of China, Chongqing Huaxi Culture and Sports Center, Chongqing, China, NBC
FISHING
Noon — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Texas Fest, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas, ESPN2
GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, GOLF
GYMNASTICS
4 p.m. — FIG: The Friendship and Solidarity Competition, Tokyo, NBCSN
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
NFL
Noon — Regional Coverage: Denver at Atlanta, Baltimore at Indianapolis, Detroit at Minnesota, Houston at Jacksonville, CBS
Noon — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Buffalo, Chicago at Tennessee, Carolina at Kansas City, NY Giants at Washington, FOX
3:05 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at LA Chargers, FOX
3:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Dallas, Miami at Arizona, CBS
7:20 p.m. — New Orleans at Tampa Bay, NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
7:55 a.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City, NBCSN
2:30 p.m. — MLS: New England at Philadelphia, ABC
5:30 p.m. — MLS: Portland at LA FC, FS1
