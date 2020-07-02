On The Air

TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m. — AFL: Sydney at West Coast, FS2
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria, ESPN2
1:30 p.m. — ARCA: Menards Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, NBCSN
2:30 p.m. — ARCA: Menards Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, NBCSN
3:30 p.m. — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBCSN
GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2
TENNIS
11 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 1, TENNIS
5 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 1, TENNIS
