On the air

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced he has issued a state of emergency decree in response to the novel coronavirus threat.
Du Quoin State Fair manager Josh Gross was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after a crash in Sangamon County early Tuesday …
CARBONDALE — As universities, local and nationwide, temporarily close or go largely online out of caution regarding the spread of COVID-19, K-…
Sarah A. Delashmit attended a camp in Texas and received other benefits based on the false claims, prosecutors said Wednesday.
ULLIN — Award-winning actor and musician Christopher Jackson will headline The Saints Foundation annual gala that raises money for student sch…
Three juveniles were arrested after shots were fired from a moving vehicle Wednesday night in Carbondale. No one was injured.
Illinois health officials announced the first cases of coronavirus in people outside Cook County: a McHenry County resident in his late teens and a Kane County woman in her 60s who are likely the state’s first cases of “community spread.”
Despite requests from the state, both correctional officers charged with custodial sexual misconduct last week were not issued warrants for their arrest. Instead, they were issued summons through the mail to appear in court.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday that all schools around the state will be closed Tuesday, March 17, until March 30. Here is how local districts are responding.
