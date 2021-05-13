On the air

TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m. — AFL: Collingwood at Sydney, FS2
AUTO RACING
5 p.m. — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (taped), NBCSN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m. — Missouri St. at Illinois St, ESPNU
5 p.m. — Clemson at Florida St, ACCN
6 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Mississippi, SECN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
5 p.m. — NCAA College Cup: Marshall vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Cary, N.C, ESPNU
7:30 p.m. — NCAA College Cup: Indiana vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, Cary, N.C, ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m. — Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, Game 1 Pool B, Oklahoma City, ESPNU
11 a.m. — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Storrs, Conn, FS2
Noon — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky, ACCN
2 p.m. — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Storrs, Conn, FS2
2:30 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky, ACCN
3 p.m. — Nebraska at Northwestern, BTN
3 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala, ESPN2
5 p.m. — Minnesota at Penn St, BTN
5:30 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala, ESPN2
6:30 p.m. — UCLA at Arizona, PAC-12N
7 p.m. — Illinois at Iowa, BTN
9 p.m. — Washington at Stanford, PAC-12N
9:30 p.m. — UCLA at Arizona, ESPNU
GOLF
7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England, GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga, GOLF
2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, GOLF
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1
4 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
4 p.m. — The Preakness Black Eyed Susan: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, NBCSN
MLB
2 p.m. — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox (Game 1 of Doubleheader), MLBN
6 p.m. — LA Angels at Boston OR NY Yankees at Baltimore, MLBN
NBA
8:45 p.m. — New Orleans at Golden State, ESPN
NHL
7 p.m. — Toronto at Winnipeg, NHLN
RODEO
10 p.m. — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Round 1, Billings, Mont. (taped), CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
1:55 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United, NBCSN
SWIMMING
6:30 p.m. — TYR: The Pro Swim Series, Indianapolis (taped), NBCSN
WNBA
8 p.m. — Phoenix at Minnesota, CBSSN
RADIO
MLB
12:30 p.m. — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
5:45 p.m. — Marion at Carbondale, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App