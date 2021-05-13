 Skip to main content
On the air
agate

On the air

  • 0

TELEVISION

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m. — AFL: Collingwood at Sydney, FS2 

AUTO RACING

5 p.m. — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (taped), NBCSN 

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m. — Missouri St. at Illinois St, ESPNU 

5 p.m. — Clemson at Florida St, ACCN 

6 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Mississippi, SECN 

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

5 p.m. — NCAA College Cup: Marshall vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Cary, N.C, ESPNU 

7:30 p.m. — NCAA College Cup: Indiana vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, Cary, N.C, ESPNU 

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m. — Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, Game 1 Pool B, Oklahoma City, ESPNU 

11 a.m. — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Storrs, Conn, FS2 

Noon — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky, ACCN 

2 p.m. — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Storrs, Conn, FS2 

2:30 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky, ACCN 

3 p.m. — Nebraska at Northwestern, BTN 

3 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala, ESPN2 

5 p.m. — Minnesota at Penn St, BTN 

5:30 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala, ESPN2 

6:30 p.m. — UCLA at Arizona, PAC-12N

7 p.m. — Illinois at Iowa, BTN 

9 p.m. — Washington at Stanford, PAC-12N

9:30 p.m. — UCLA at Arizona, ESPNU 

GOLF

7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England, GOLF 

Noon — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga, GOLF 

2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, GOLF 

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1 

4 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2 

4 p.m. — The Preakness Black Eyed Susan: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, NBCSN 

MLB

2 p.m. — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox (Game 1 of Doubleheader), MLBN 

6 p.m. — LA Angels at Boston OR NY Yankees at Baltimore, MLBN 

NBA

8:45 p.m. — New Orleans at Golden State, ESPN 

NHL

7 p.m. — Toronto at Winnipeg, NHLN 

RODEO

10 p.m. — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Round 1, Billings, Mont. (taped), CBSSN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

1:55 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United, NBCSN 

SWIMMING

6:30 p.m. — TYR: The Pro Swim Series, Indianapolis (taped), NBCSN 

WNBA

8 p.m. — Phoenix at Minnesota, CBSSN 

RADIO

MLB

12:30 p.m. — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

5:45 p.m. — Marion at Carbondale, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

