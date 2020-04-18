On the air
TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

Noon — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual Richmond Speedway, FOX

Noon — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual Richmond Speedway, FS1

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2

1:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1

3 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN

5:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2

MEN'S SOCCER

Noon — FIFA 20: Stay and Play Cup, virtual soccer competition, ESPN2

6 p.m. — eMLS Tournament: Week 1, FS1

