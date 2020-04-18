On the air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
Noon — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual Richmond Speedway, FOX
Noon — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual Richmond Speedway, FS1
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
1:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
3 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
5:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
MEN'S SOCCER
Noon — FIFA 20: Stay and Play Cup, virtual soccer competition, ESPN2
6 p.m. — eMLS Tournament: Week 1, FS1
