On The Air

Saturday, May 1
TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10 p.m. — AFL: Melbourne at North Melbourne, FS2
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m. — Formula One: Qualifying, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, ESPN2
12:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1
2 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Road Atlanta, Atlanta, FS2
3 p.m. — IndyCar: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN
6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Wise Power 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1
6:30 p.m. — IndyCar: The Genesys 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN
9 p.m. — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Salt Lake City, NBCSN
BOWLING
10:30 a.m. — PBA: Playoffs Round of 16, Milford, Conn. (taped), FS1
BOXING
6 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna (Middleweights), Carson, Calif., FOX
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m. — Auburn at Georgia, SECN
1 p.m. — TCU at West Virginia, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Virginia at Virginia Tech, ACCN
6 p.m. — South Carolina at Mississippi, SECN
8 p.m. — Oregon St. at UCLA, PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL
11 a.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Los Angeles, PAC-12N
6 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Los Angeles, PAC-12N
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m. — Minnesota Spring Game, BTN
1 p.m. — Nebraska Spring Game, BTN
2 p.m. — Southwestern Athletic Championship: Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alabama A&M, Jackson, Miss., ESPN2
2 p.m. — Washington Spring Game, PAC-12N
4 p.m. — Oregon Spring Game, PAC-12N
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
11 a.m. — Syracuse at Notre Dame, ESPNU
1:30 p.m. — Navy at Lafayette, CBSSN
3 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan at Ohio St., Quarterfinal, BTN
5 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins at Penn St., Quarterfinal, BTN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m. — Louisville at Boston College, ACCN
Noon — Alabama at Georgia, ESPN2
1 p.m. — Virginia at Georgia Tech, ACCN
2 p.m. — Mississippi St. at South Carolina, SECN
4 p.m. — Louisville at Boston College, ACCN
4 p.m. — Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly, ESPNU
4 p.m. — Florida at Missouri, SECN
6 p.m. — Arkansas at LSU, ESPNU
GOLF
7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Third Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain, GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla., GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla., CBS
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas, GOLF
9:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore,, GOLF
HORSE RACING
11 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
11 a.m. — Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., NBCSN
1:30 p.m. — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky. NBC
3 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2
9 p.m. — UFC Fight Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jirí Procházka (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas, ESPN2
MLB
Noon — Detroit at NY Yankees OR Miami at Washington, MLBN
3 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, FS1
6 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Milwaukee OR Boston at Texas, MLBN
9 p.m. — LA Angels at Seattle OR San Francisco at San Diego (games joined in progress), MLBN
NBA
6:45 p.m. — Golden State at Houston, ESPN
9:05 p.m. — Denver at LA Clippers, ESPN
NFL
11 a.m. — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland, ABC
11 a.m. — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland, ESPN
11 a.m. — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland, NFLN
NHL
Noon — Buffalo at Boston, NHLN
6 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Washington, NHLN
9 p.m. — Calgary at Edmonton, NHLN
RODEO
9 p.m. — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Round 1, Omaha, Neb. (taped), CBSSN
RUGBY
8 p.m. — MLR: Old Glory DC at Los Angeles, FS2
MEN'S SOCCER
8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBCSN
11:30 a.m .— Premier League: Fulham at Chelsea, NBC
1:20 p.m. — German Cup: Holstein Kiel at Borussia Dortmund, Semifinal, ESPNEWS
9 p.m. — Liga MX: Mazatlán FC at Monterrey, FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — NWSL Challenge Cup: Orlando at North Carolina, Group Stage, Group A, CBSSN
SURFING
7 p.m. — WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, Northern Cape, South Africa, FS2
TRACK AND FIELD
1:30 p.m. — IAAF: The World Athletics Relays, Silesia, Poland, NBCSN
RADIO
NHL
Sunday, May 2
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m. — Formula One: The Portuguese Grand Prix, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, ESPN
9:30 a.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Atlanta Dragway, Atlanta, FS1
11:30 a.m. — MotoAmerica: The King of the Beggers, Road Atlanta, Atlanta, FS1
1 p.m. — GT: World Challenge America, Austin, Texas, CBSSN
2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Buschy McBusch Race 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1
2 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Road Atlanta, Atlanta, FS2
4 p.m. — IndyCar: The XPEL 375, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN
6:30 p.m. — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Spain, Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain (taped), BCSN
10:30 p.m. — NHRA: The Southern Nationals, Atlanta Dragway, Atlanta, FS1
BOWLING
6 p.m. — PBA: Playoffs Round of 16, Milford, Conn. (taped), FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m. — Missouri at Alabama, SECN
1 p.m. — Louisville at Clemson, ESPNU
2 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Florida, ESPN2
2 p.m. — Oregon St. at UCLA, PAC-12N
2 p.m. — Texas A&M at Mississippi St., SECN
4 p.m. — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, ESPNU
5 p.m. — Virginia at Virginia Tech, ACCN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m. — FCS Tournament: N. Dakota St. at Sam Houston St., Quarterfinal, ESPN
5 p.m. — FCS Tournament: North Dakota at James Madison, Quarterfinal, ESPN2
8 p.m. — FCS Tournament: S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., Quarterfinal, ESPN2
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
3 p.m. — Duke at North Carolina, ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
11 a.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Chapel Hill, N.C., ACCN
11 a.m. — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, University Park, Pa., BTN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m. — Louisville at Boston College, ACCN
1:30 p.m. — Illinois at Northwestern, BTN
5 p.m. — Arkansas at LSU, SECN
GOLF
7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Final Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain, GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla., GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla., CBS
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas, GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
3 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB
Noon — Atlanta at Toronto OR Detroit at NY Yankees, MLBN
6 p.m. — NY Mets at Philadelphia, ESPN
NBA
2:30 p.m. — Brooklyn at Milwaukee, ABC
6:30 p.m. — Portland at Boston, NBATV
9 p.m. — Toronto at LA Lakers, NBATV
NHL
2 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Detroit, NBC
RODEO
1 p.m. — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Omaha, Neb. (taped), CBS
5 p.m. — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Round 2 and Championship, Omaha, Neb. (taped), CBSSN
RUGBY
7 p.m. — MLR: Rugby United New York at Seattle, CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
7:55 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United, NBCSN
10:25 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United, NBCSN
Noon — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC, ESPN
1:15 p.m. — Premier League: Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur, NBCSN
8 p.m. — MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle, FS1
SURFING
7 p.m. — WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, Northern Cape, South Africa, FS2
TRACK AND FIELD
10:30 p.m. — IAAF: The World Athletics Relays, Silesia, Poland (taped), NBCSN
RADIO
MLB