On The Air
On The Air

Saturday, May 1

TELEVISION

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10 p.m. — AFL: Melbourne at North Melbourne, FS2

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m. — Formula One: Qualifying, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, ESPN2

12:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1

2 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Road Atlanta, Atlanta, FS2

3 p.m. — IndyCar: Qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN

6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Wise Power 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1

6:30 p.m. — IndyCar: The Genesys 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN

9 p.m. — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Salt Lake City, NBCSN

BOWLING

10:30 a.m. — PBA: Playoffs Round of 16, Milford, Conn. (taped), FS1

BOXING

6 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Erislandy Lara vs. Thomas LaManna (Middleweights), Carson, Calif., FOX

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m. — Auburn at Georgia, SECN

1 p.m. — TCU at West Virginia, ESPNU

6 p.m. — Virginia at Virginia Tech, ACCN

6 p.m. — South Carolina at Mississippi, SECN

8 p.m. — Oregon St. at UCLA, PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL

11 a.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Los Angeles, PAC-12N

6 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Los Angeles, PAC-12N

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m. — Minnesota Spring Game, BTN

1 p.m. — Nebraska Spring Game, BTN

2 p.m. — Southwestern Athletic Championship: Ark.-Pine Bluff vs. Alabama A&M, Jackson, Miss., ESPN2

2 p.m. — Washington Spring Game, PAC-12N

4 p.m. — Oregon Spring Game, PAC-12N

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE 

11 a.m. — Syracuse at Notre Dame, ESPNU 

1:30 p.m. — Navy at Lafayette, CBSSN

3 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan at Ohio St., Quarterfinal, BTN

5 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins at Penn St., Quarterfinal, BTN 

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m. — Louisville at Boston College, ACCN

Noon — Alabama at Georgia, ESPN2

1 p.m. — Virginia at Georgia Tech, ACCN

2 p.m. — Mississippi St. at South Carolina, SECN

4 p.m. — Louisville at Boston College, ACCN

4 p.m. — Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly, ESPNU

4 p.m. — Florida at Missouri, SECN

6 p.m. — Arkansas at LSU, ESPNU

GOLF

7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Third Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain, GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla., GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla., CBS

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas, GOLF

9:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore,, GOLF

HORSE RACING

11 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

11 a.m. — Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., NBCSN 

1:30 p.m. — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky. NBC

3 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2

9 p.m. — UFC Fight Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jirí Procházka (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas, ESPN2

MLB 

Noon — Detroit at NY Yankees OR Miami at Washington, MLBN

3 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, FS1 

6 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Milwaukee OR Boston at Texas, MLBN

9 p.m. — LA Angels at Seattle OR San Francisco at San Diego (games joined in progress), MLBN

NBA

6:45 p.m. — Golden State at Houston, ESPN

9:05 p.m. — Denver at LA Clippers, ESPN

NFL 

11 a.m. — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland, ABC

11 a.m. — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland, ESPN

11 a.m. — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland, NFLN 

NHL 

Noon — Buffalo at Boston, NHLN

6 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Washington, NHLN

9 p.m. — Calgary at Edmonton, NHLN

RODEO

9 p.m. — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Round 1, Omaha, Neb. (taped), CBSSN

RUGBY

8 p.m. — MLR: Old Glory DC at Los Angeles, FS2

MEN'S SOCCER

8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBCSN 

11:30 a.m .— Premier League: Fulham at Chelsea, NBC 

1:20 p.m. — German Cup: Holstein Kiel at Borussia Dortmund, Semifinal, ESPNEWS 

9 p.m. — Liga MX: Mazatlán FC at Monterrey, FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER 

6:30 p.m. — NWSL Challenge Cup: Orlando at North Carolina, Group Stage, Group A, CBSSN

SURFING

7 p.m. — WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, Northern Cape, South Africa, FS2

TRACK AND FIELD

1:30 p.m. — IAAF: The World Athletics Relays, Silesia, Poland, NBCSN

RADIO

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series at Kansas, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

NHL 

6:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Minnesota, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

Sunday, May 2

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m. — Formula One: The Portuguese Grand Prix, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, ESPN

9:30 a.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Atlanta Dragway, Atlanta, FS1

11:30 a.m. — MotoAmerica: The King of the Beggers, Road Atlanta, Atlanta, FS1

1 p.m. — GT: World Challenge America, Austin, Texas, CBSSN

2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Buschy McBusch Race 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1

2 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Road Atlanta, Atlanta, FS2

4 p.m. — IndyCar: The XPEL 375, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN 

6:30 p.m. — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Spain, Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain (taped), BCSN

10:30 p.m. — NHRA: The Southern Nationals, Atlanta Dragway, Atlanta, FS1

BOWLING

6 p.m. — PBA: Playoffs Round of 16, Milford, Conn. (taped), FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m. — Missouri at Alabama, SECN

1 p.m. — Louisville at Clemson, ESPNU

2 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Florida, ESPN2

2 p.m. — Oregon St. at UCLA, PAC-12N

2 p.m. — Texas A&M at Mississippi St., SECN

4 p.m. — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, ESPNU

5 p.m. — Virginia at Virginia Tech, ACCN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m. — FCS Tournament: N. Dakota St. at Sam Houston St., Quarterfinal, ESPN

5 p.m. — FCS Tournament: North Dakota at James Madison, Quarterfinal, ESPN2

8 p.m. — FCS Tournament: S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., Quarterfinal, ESPN2

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

3 p.m. — Duke at North Carolina, ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE 

11 a.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Chapel Hill, N.C., ACCN

11 a.m. — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, University Park, Pa., BTN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m. — Louisville at Boston College, ACCN

1:30 p.m. — Illinois at Northwestern, BTN

5 p.m. — Arkansas at LSU, SECN

GOLF

7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Final Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain, GOLF 

Noon — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla., GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla., CBS 

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas, GOLF

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

3 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

MLB 

Noon — Atlanta at Toronto OR Detroit at NY Yankees, MLBN

6 p.m. — NY Mets at Philadelphia, ESPN

NBA 

2:30 p.m. — Brooklyn at Milwaukee, ABC

6:30 p.m. — Portland at Boston, NBATV

9 p.m. — Toronto at LA Lakers, NBATV

NHL

2 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Detroit, NBC

RODEO

1 p.m. — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Omaha, Neb. (taped), CBS

5 p.m. — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Round 2 and Championship, Omaha, Neb. (taped), CBSSN 

RUGBY

7 p.m. — MLR: Rugby United New York at Seattle, CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER 

7:55 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United, NBCSN 

10:25 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United, NBCSN

Noon — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC, ESPN

1:15 p.m. — Premier League: Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur, NBCSN 

8 p.m. — MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle, FS1

SURFING

7 p.m. — WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, Northern Cape, South Africa, FS2

TRACK AND FIELD

10:30 p.m. — IAAF: The World Athletics Relays, Silesia, Poland (taped), NBCSN

RADIO

MLB

12:30 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
