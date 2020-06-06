On the air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
10 a.m. — FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series, FS2
11 a.m. — F1 eSports Pro Series: The Pro Exhibition, virtual Baku City Circuit, ESPN
Noon — F1 eSports Pro Series: Virtual Azerbaijan Grand Prix Series, virtual Baku City Circuit, ESPN
2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga, FOX
4 p.m. — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 13, Salt Lake City, NBCSN
HORSE RACING
Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2
1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
5 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
RODEO
9:30 a.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN
11:30 a.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBS
MEN'S SOCCER
6:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Werder Bremen, FS1
8:30 a.m. — Bundesliga: Schalke at Union Berlin, FS1
10:50 a.m. — Bundesliga: Köln at Augsburg, FS1
TENNIS
6:30 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 3 Round Robin Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge Mediterranean Live and Save, TENNIS
