On the air

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

10 a.m. — FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series, FS2 

11 a.m. — F1 eSports Pro Series: The Pro Exhibition, virtual Baku City Circuit, ESPN 

Noon — F1 eSports Pro Series: Virtual Azerbaijan Grand Prix Series, virtual Baku City Circuit, ESPN 

2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga, FOX 

4 p.m. — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 13, Salt Lake City, NBCSN 

HORSE RACING

Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2 

1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1 

5 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2 

RODEO

9:30 a.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN 

11:30 a.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBS 

MEN'S SOCCER 

6:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Werder Bremen, FS1 

8:30 a.m. — Bundesliga: Schalke at Union Berlin, FS1 

10:50 a.m. — Bundesliga: Köln at Augsburg, FS1 

TENNIS

6:30 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 3 Round Robin Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge Mediterranean Live and Save, TENNIS 

