On the air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m. — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, ESPNU
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m. — Florida A&M at Norfolk St, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Virginia at Virginia Tech, ACCN
6 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Florida, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Arkansas at LSU, SECN
9 p.m. — Oregon St. at UCLA, PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL
1:30 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Winners Bracket Second Round, Los Angeles, PAC-12N
3:15 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Winners Bracket Second Round, Los Angeles, PAC-12N
5 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contenders Bracket Third Round, Los Angeles, PAC-12N
6:45 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contenders Bracket Third Round, Los Angeles, PAC-12N
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m. — Colorado Spring Game, PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
11 a.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at North Carolina, Semifinal, ACCN
1:30 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Chapel Hill, N.C, ACCN
4 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, University Park, Pa, BTN
7 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, University Park, Pa, BTN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Louisville at Boston College, ACCN
WOMEN'S CURLING
6 p.m. — World Championship: U.S. vs. Scotland, Round Robin, Calgary, Alberta (taped), NBCSN
GOLF
8 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Second Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain, GOLF
11a.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla, GOLF
9:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore, GOLF
HORSE RACING
11 a.m. — America's Day at The Races, FS2
11 a.m. — The Kentucky Derby Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky, NBCSN
MLB
6 p.m. — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, MLBN
7 p.m. — Kansas City at Minnesota, FS1
NBA
7 p.m. — Portland at Brooklyn, NBATV
9:30 p.m. — Sacramento at LA Lakers, NBATV
NFL
6 p.m. — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland, ABC
6 p.m. — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland, ESPN
6 p.m. — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland, NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
1:20 p.m. — German Cup: RB Leipzig at Werder Bremen, Semifinal, ESPNEWS
9 p.m. — USL: San Diego at Phoenix, ESPN2
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4:15 p.m. — Marion at Herrin, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
MLB
6:30 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM