On the air
agate

On the air

  • Updated
TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m. — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, ESPNU 

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m. — Florida A&M at Norfolk St, ESPNU 

6 p.m. — Virginia at Virginia Tech, ACCN 

6 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Florida, ESPNU 

6 p.m. — Arkansas at LSU, SECN 

9 p.m. — Oregon St. at UCLA, PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL 

1:30 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Winners Bracket Second Round, Los Angeles, PAC-12N

3:15 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Winners Bracket Second Round, Los Angeles, PAC-12N

5 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contenders Bracket Third Round, Los Angeles, PAC-12N

6:45 p.m. — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contenders Bracket Third Round, Los Angeles, PAC-12N

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m. — Colorado Spring Game, PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE 

11 a.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at North Carolina, Semifinal, ACCN 

1:30 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Chapel Hill, N.C, ACCN 

4 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, University Park, Pa, BTN 

7 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, University Park, Pa, BTN 

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Louisville at Boston College, ACCN 

WOMEN'S CURLING 

6 p.m. — World Championship: U.S. vs. Scotland, Round Robin, Calgary, Alberta (taped), NBCSN 

GOLF

8 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Second Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain, GOLF 

11a.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas, GOLF 

1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla, GOLF 

9:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore, GOLF 

HORSE RACING

11 a.m. — America's Day at The Races, FS2 

11 a.m. — The Kentucky Derby Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky, NBCSN 

MLB

6 p.m. — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, MLBN 

7 p.m. — Kansas City at Minnesota, FS1 

NBA

7 p.m. — Portland at Brooklyn, NBATV 

9:30 p.m. — Sacramento at LA Lakers, NBATV 

NFL

6 p.m. — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland, ABC 

6 p.m. — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland, ESPN 

6 p.m. — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland, NFLN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

1:20 p.m. — German Cup: RB Leipzig at Werder Bremen, Semifinal, ESPNEWS 

9 p.m. — USL: San Diego at Phoenix, ESPN2 

RADIO

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

4:15 p.m. — Marion at Herrin, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

MLB

6:30 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

