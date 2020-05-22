On The Air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
11 a.m. — The Race All-Star Series: All-Star Cup, ESPN
1:30 p.m. — ABB Formula E: Race at Home Challenge, FS2
HORSE RACING
Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2
1:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
3 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
8:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at VfL Wolfsburg, FS1
8:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FS2
11:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at Bayern Munich, FS1
TENNIS
11 a.m. — UTR: Women's Pro Match Series, Round Robin, TENNIS
