On The Air
0 comments
agate

On The Air

  • Updated
  • 0

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

11 a.m. — The Race All-Star Series: All-Star Cup, ESPN

1:30 p.m. — ABB Formula E: Race at Home Challenge, FS2

HORSE RACING

Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2

1:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1

3 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

8:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at VfL Wolfsburg, FS1

8:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FS2

11:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at Bayern Munich, FS1

TENNIS

11 a.m. — UTR: Women's Pro Match Series, Round Robin, TENNIS

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chris Rhymer
Obituaries

Chris Rhymer

  • Updated

CARBONDALE — Chris Rhymer, 43, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home.

Darrin Patrick
Obituaries

Darrin Patrick

  • Updated

MARION — Darrin Patrick, 49, of Webster Groves, Missouri, formerly of Marion, passed away at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, May, 7, 2020, in Pacific, Missouri.

Obituaries

Greg Anthony Crews

  • Updated

MURPHYSBORO — Greg Anthony Crews, 55, of Murphysboro, passed away at 6:20 a.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his residence in Murphysboro.

+2
Andy Shoemake
Obituaries

Andy Shoemake

  • Updated

HERRIN — Andy Shoemake, 70, of Herrin, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2:04 p.m. in Herrin Hospital.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News