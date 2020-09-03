On the air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Practice 2, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, ESPN2
GOLF
8 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, GOLF
HORSE RACING
10 a.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2
2 p.m. — The Kentucky Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky, NBCSN
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — IMG Academy (Fla.) at Venice (Fla.), ESPNU
MLB
3 p.m. — Washington at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, MLBN
5:30 p.m. — Miami at Tampa Bay, FS1
6 p.m. — Washington at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, MLBN
8:30 p.m. — San Diego at Oakland OR Colorado at LA Dodgers, MLBN
NBA
5:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT
8 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN
NHL
TBA — Western Conference Second Round: Dallas vs. Colorado, Game 7, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta (if necessary), NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
1:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Norway vs. Austria, League B Group 1, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway, ESPNEWS
9 p.m. — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, FS1
TENNIS
11 a.m. — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN
5 p.m. — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN2
6 p.m. — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN
6 p.m. — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN2
TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m. — IAAF Diamond League: The WDL Exhibition Event, Brussels (taped), NBCSN
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Marion vs. Highland (from 2006 season), WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
JUNIOR HIGH SOFTBALL
4:20 p.m. — Marion at Herrin, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
