On the air
agate

On the air

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Practice 2, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, ESPN2

GOLF

8 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain, GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, GOLF

HORSE RACING

10 a.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2

2 p.m. — The Kentucky Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky, NBCSN

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — IMG Academy (Fla.) at Venice (Fla.), ESPNU

MLB

3 p.m. — Washington at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, MLBN

5:30 p.m. — Miami at Tampa Bay, FS1

6 p.m. — Washington at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, MLBN

8:30 p.m. — San Diego at Oakland OR Colorado at LA Dodgers, MLBN

NBA

5:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT

8 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN

NHL

TBA — Western Conference Second Round: Dallas vs. Colorado, Game 7, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta (if necessary), NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

1:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Norway vs. Austria, League B Group 1, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway, ESPNEWS

9 p.m. — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, FS1

TENNIS

11 a.m. — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN

5 p.m. — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN2

6 p.m. — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN

6 p.m. — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN2

TRACK AND FIELD

5 p.m. — IAAF Diamond League: The WDL Exhibition Event, Brussels (taped), NBCSN

RADIO

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Marion vs. Highland (from 2006 season), WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

JUNIOR HIGH SOFTBALL

4:20 p.m. — Marion at Herrin, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

