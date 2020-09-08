On The Air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
11 p.m. — FIM Motocross: MXGP of Citta di Faenza, Ravenna, Italy (taped), CBSSN
CYCLING
6:30 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 11, Châtelaillon-Plage to Poitiers, 104 miles, NBCSN
GOLF
6 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, First Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., GOLF
6 p.m. — Kiwoom at LG, ESPN2
MLB
5 p.m. — Kansas City at Cleveleand OR NY Yankees at Toronto (6:30 p.m.), MLBN
6 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, FS1
8:30 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Houston at Oakland, MLBN
NBA
5:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals, Toronto vs. Boston, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
8 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
NHL
7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: NY Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
11:30 a.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers vs. Forge, Group Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2
6:45 p.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Cavalry vs. Pacific, Group Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2
9 p.m. — Liga MX: UNAM at Santos Laguna, FS1
TENNIS
11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN
5 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
WNBA
7 p.m. — Atlanta vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
9 p.m. — Dallas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
RADIO
MLB
5:35 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
