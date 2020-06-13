On the air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
11 a.m. — Formula 1 eSports Series: The Pro Exhibition, virtual Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, ESPN
11 a.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 250, Homestead-Miami Raceway, Homestead, Fla, FS1
Noon — Formula 1 eSports Series: The Canadian Virtual Grand Prix, virtual Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead-Miami Raceway, Homestead, Fla, FOX
6 p.m. — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 15, Salt Lake City, NBCSN
GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas, CBS
HORSE RACING
1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
1:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
3 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
5 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
RODEO
10 a.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN
Noon — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBS
MEN'S SOCCER
8:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Augsburg at FSV Mainz, FS1
10:50 a.m. — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Schalke, FS2
