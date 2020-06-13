On the air
0 comments
agate

On the air

  • Updated
  • 0

TELEVISION 

AUTO RACING

11 a.m. — Formula 1 eSports Series: The Pro Exhibition, virtual Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, ESPN

11 a.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 250, Homestead-Miami Raceway, Homestead, Fla, FS1

Noon — Formula 1 eSports Series: The Canadian Virtual Grand Prix, virtual Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead-Miami Raceway, Homestead, Fla, FOX

6 p.m. — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 15, Salt Lake City, NBCSN

GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas, GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas, CBS

HORSE RACING

1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2

1:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1

3 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN

5 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2

RODEO

10 a.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN 

Noon — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBS

MEN'S SOCCER

8:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Augsburg at FSV Mainz, FS1

10:50 a.m. — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Schalke, FS2

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News