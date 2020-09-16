On The Air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The UNOH 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., FS1
8:30 p.m. — ARCA: The Bush's Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
5 p.m. — Virginia at Duke, ACCN
7 p.m. — Notre Dame at Florida State, ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m. — The Citadel at Virginia Tech, ACCN
GOLF
6:30 a.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y,, GOLF
1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore., GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y, NBC
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS2
MLB
Noon — Boston at Miami, MLBN
3 p.m. — Arizona at LA Angels OR Seattle at San Francisco, MLBN
6 p.m. — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh, MLBN
9 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Colorado, MLBN
NBA
6 p.m. — Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
NFL
7:20 p.m. — Cincinnati at Cleveland, NFLN
NHL
7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Finals: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 6, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
4:50 p.m. — Copa do Brasil: Botafogo vs. Vasco da Gama, 4th Round, Olympic Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, FS2
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon — IAAF Diamond League: The Rome Diamond League Meet, Naples, Italy, NBCSN
WNBA
6 p.m. — WNBA Playoffs Second Round: Phoenix vs. Minnesota, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
8 p.m. — WNBA Playoffs Second Round: Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
RADIO
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4:20 p.m. — Herrin at Marion, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
MLB
12:35 p.m. — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
