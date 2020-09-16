 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On The Air
0 comments
agate

On The Air

  • 0

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The UNOH 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., FS1

8:30 p.m. — ARCA: The Bush's Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., FS1 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

5 p.m. — Virginia at Duke, ACCN

7 p.m. — Notre Dame at Florida State, ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL 

3 p.m. — The Citadel at Virginia Tech, ACCN

GOLF

6:30 a.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y,, GOLF

1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore., GOLF

1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y, NBC

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS2

MLB 

Noon — Boston at Miami, MLBN

3 p.m. — Arizona at LA Angels OR Seattle at San Francisco, MLBN

6 p.m. — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh, MLBN 

9 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Colorado, MLBN 

NBA 

6 p.m. — Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN

NFL 

7:20 p.m. — Cincinnati at Cleveland, NFLN

NHL 

7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Finals: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 6, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

4:50 p.m. — Copa do Brasil: Botafogo vs. Vasco da Gama, 4th Round, Olympic Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, FS2

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon — IAAF Diamond League: The Rome Diamond League Meet, Naples, Italy, NBCSN

WNBA 

6 p.m. — WNBA Playoffs Second Round: Phoenix vs. Minnesota, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2

8 p.m. — WNBA Playoffs Second Round: Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2

RADIO

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4:20 p.m. — Herrin at Marion, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

MLB

12:35 p.m. — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News