On the air

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m. — Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, ESPN 

11 a.m. — NHRA: Indianapolis Drag Race II, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, FOX 

2 p.m. — MotoGP: The Spanish Grand Prix, Circuito de Jerez, De La Fontera, Spain (taped), NBC 

2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN 

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

3:30 p.m. — AVP: The Champions Cup Series, Long Beach, Calif, NBC 

BOWLING

11 a.m. — PBA: 2020 Championship, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla, CBSSN 

GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF 

2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio, CBS 

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS1 

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

Noon — MLL: Chesapeake vs. New York, Annapolis, Md, ESPN2 

3 p.m. — MLL: Denver vs. Philadelphia, Annapolis, Md, ESPN2 

MLB

6 p.m. — Summer Camp: My Mets at NY Yankees, MLBN 

7 p.m. — Summer Camp: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, ESPN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

7:55 a.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Bournemouth, NBCSN 

10 a.m. — Serie A: Sampdoria at Parma, ESPN2 

10 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham, NBCSN 

12:25 p.m. — Serie A: Torino at Fiorentina, ESPN 

9 p.m.  — MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. San Jose, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, FS1

8 p.m. — USL: Reno 1868 FC at Sacramento Republic FC, ESPN2 

9:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, FS1 

WOMEN'S SOCCER 

8:30 p.m. — NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign vs. Chicago, Quarterfinal, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped), CBSSN 

TENNIS

Noon — The 2020 (Re)Open: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3. TENNIS 

12:30 p.m. — WTT: Washington vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V, CBS 

RADIO

MLB

6:30 p.m. — Preseason: Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

