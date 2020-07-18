On the air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m. — Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, ESPN
11 a.m. — NHRA: Indianapolis Drag Race II, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, FOX
2 p.m. — MotoGP: The Spanish Grand Prix, Circuito de Jerez, De La Fontera, Spain (taped), NBC
2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m. — AVP: The Champions Cup Series, Long Beach, Calif, NBC
BOWLING
11 a.m. — PBA: 2020 Championship, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla, CBSSN
GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF
2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio, CBS
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS1
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
Noon — MLL: Chesapeake vs. New York, Annapolis, Md, ESPN2
3 p.m. — MLL: Denver vs. Philadelphia, Annapolis, Md, ESPN2
MLB
6 p.m. — Summer Camp: My Mets at NY Yankees, MLBN
7 p.m. — Summer Camp: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
7:55 a.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Bournemouth, NBCSN
10 a.m. — Serie A: Sampdoria at Parma, ESPN2
10 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham, NBCSN
12:25 p.m. — Serie A: Torino at Fiorentina, ESPN
9 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. San Jose, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, FS1
8 p.m. — USL: Reno 1868 FC at Sacramento Republic FC, ESPN2
9:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
8:30 p.m. — NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign vs. Chicago, Quarterfinal, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped), CBSSN
TENNIS
Noon — The 2020 (Re)Open: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3. TENNIS
12:30 p.m. — WTT: Washington vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V, CBS
RADIO
MLB
6:30 p.m. — Preseason: Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
