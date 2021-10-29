 Skip to main content
On the air

TELEVISION

Saturday, Oct. 30

AUTO RACING

Noon — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The United Rentals 200, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va, FS1 

5 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va, NBCSN 

BOXING

9 p.m. — Championship Boxing: Jamal James vs. Russian Radzhab Butaev (Welterweights), Las Vegas, SHO 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m. — Texas at Baylor, ABC 

11 a.m. — Miami at Pittsburgh, ACCN 

11 a.m. — Rutgers at Illinois, BTN 

11 a.m. — Bowling Green at Buffalo, CBSSN 

11 a.m. — Iowa at Wisconsin, ESPN 

11 a.m. — Cincinnati at Tulane, ESPN2 

11 a.m. — Texas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPNU 

11 a.m. — Michigan at Michigan St, FOX 

2 p.m. — Washington St. at Arizona St, FS1 

2 p.m. — Missouri at Vanderbilt, SECN 

2:30 p.m. — Texas Tech at Oklahoma, ABC 

2:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Northwestern, BTN 

2:30 p.m. — Georgia vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla, CBS 

2:30 p.m. — Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion, CBSSN 

2:30 p.m. — Florida St. at Clemson

2:30 p.m. — Purdue at Nebraska, ESPN2 

2:30 p.m. — TCU at Kansas St, ESPNU 

2:30 p.m. — Colorado at Oregon, FOX 

3 p.m. — Duke at Wake Forest, ACCN 

3 p.m. — Wyoming at San Jose St, FS2 

6 p.m. — Boise St. at Colorado St, CBSSN 

6 p.m. — Mississippi at Auburn, ESPN 

6 p.m. — SMU at Houston, ESPN2 

6 p.m. — Arizona at Southern Cal, ESPNU 

6 p.m. — Kansas at Oklahoma St, FS1 

6 p.m. — Oregon St. at California, PAC-12N

6 p.m. — Kentucky at Mississippi St, SECN 

6:30 p.m. — Penn St. at Ohio St, ABC 

6:30 p.m. — Louisville at NC State, ACCN 

6:30 p.m. — North Carolina at Notre Dame, NBC 

9 p.m. — UCLA at Utah, ESPN 

9:15 p.m. — Virginia at BYU, ESPN2 

9:30 p.m. — Fresno St. at San Diego St, CBSSN 

9:30 p.m. — Alabama A&M at Alabama St. (Taped), ESPNU 

9:30 p.m. — Washington at Stanford, FS1 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL 

7 p.m. — Nebraska at Minnesota, BTN 

CURLING

Noon — Winter Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles, Semifinals, Elvereth, Minn, NBCSN 

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m. — ISU: Grand Prix, Vancouver, B.C, NBC 

GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda, GOLF 

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2 

MLB

7 p.m. — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 4, FOX 

NBA

6:30 p.m. — Atlanta at Philadelphia, NBATV 

NHL

12:30 p.m. — NY Islanders at Nashville, NHLN 

6 p.m. — Winnipeg at San Jose, NHLN 

RUGBY

10 p.m. — Premiership: Leicester at Northampton (Taped), NBCSN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

9 a.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester City, NBCSN 

10 a.m. — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool, USA 

11:30 a.m. — Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur, NBC 

RADIO

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m. — Marion vs. Metamora, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

2:45 p.m. — Carbondale at Kankakee AM 1020, FM 107.9, & www.wjpf.com

NHL

6:30 p.m. — Chicago at St. Louis, WGGH 98.5FM, 1150AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

TELEVISION

Sunday, Oct. 31

AUTO RACING

1 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va, NBC 

3 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped), FS1 

4 p.m. — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, FS1 

8 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped), CBSSN 

9 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped), CBSSN 

BOWLING

4 p.m. — PWBA: Tour Championship, Reno, Nev, CBSSN 

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY 

8 p.m. — TBA, ESPNU 

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

Noon — Indiana at Maryland, BTN 

4 p.m. — Stanford at Washington, PAC-12N 

6 p.m. — California at Oregon St, PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

1 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round, SECN 

2 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Purdue, Quarterfinal, BTN 

2 p.m. — Stanford at Southern Cal, PAC-12N 

3:30 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round, SECN 

5 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round, ACCN 

7 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round, ACCN 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL 

11 a.m. — Wisconsin at Purdue, ESPNU 

11 a.m. — Georgia at Alabama, SECN 

1 p.m. — West Virginia at Iowa St, ESPNU 

6 p.m. — Washington at UCLA, ESPNU 

CURLING

7 p.m. — Winter Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles, Finals, Elvereth, Minn, NBCSN 

GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda, GOLF 

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1 

3 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2 

MLB

7 p.m. — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 5, FOX 

NBA

6 p.m. — Utah at Milwaukee, NBATV 

NFL

Noon — Regional Coverage: Miami at Buffalo, Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Cincinnati at NY Jets, CBS 

Noon — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, San Francisco at Chicago, Philadelphia at Detroit, LA Rams at Houston, FOX 

3:05 p.m. — Regional Coverage: New England at LA Chargers, Jacksonville at Seattle, CBS 

3:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Washington at Denver, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, FOX 

7:20 p.m. — Dallas at Minnesota, NBC 

NHL

8 p.m. — NY Rangers at Seattle, NHLN 

RUGBY

10 p.m. — Premiership: Saracens at Harlequins (Taped), NBCSN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

9 a.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Norwich City, NBCSN 

11:30 a.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa, NBCSN 

Noon — Serie A: Napoli at Salernitana— MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United, ESPN, CBSSN 

WOMEN'S SOCCER 

2 p.m. — NWSL: Louisville FC at NJ/NY Gotham FC, CBSSN 

TENNIS

8 a.m. — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Finals, TENNIS 

