On the air

TELEVISION
Saturday, Oct. 30
AUTO RACING
Noon — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The United Rentals 200, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va, FS1
5 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va, NBCSN
BOXING
9 p.m. — Championship Boxing: Jamal James vs. Russian Radzhab Butaev (Welterweights), Las Vegas, SHO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m. — Texas at Baylor, ABC
11 a.m. — Miami at Pittsburgh, ACCN
11 a.m. — Rutgers at Illinois, BTN
11 a.m. — Bowling Green at Buffalo, CBSSN
11 a.m. — Iowa at Wisconsin, ESPN
11 a.m. — Cincinnati at Tulane, ESPN2
11 a.m. — Texas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPNU
11 a.m. — Michigan at Michigan St, FOX
2 p.m. — Washington St. at Arizona St, FS1
2 p.m. — Missouri at Vanderbilt, SECN
2:30 p.m. — Texas Tech at Oklahoma, ABC
2:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Northwestern, BTN
2:30 p.m. — Georgia vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla, CBS
2:30 p.m. — Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion, CBSSN
2:30 p.m. — Florida St. at Clemson
2:30 p.m. — Purdue at Nebraska, ESPN2
2:30 p.m. — TCU at Kansas St, ESPNU
2:30 p.m. — Colorado at Oregon, FOX
3 p.m. — Duke at Wake Forest, ACCN
3 p.m. — Wyoming at San Jose St, FS2
6 p.m. — Boise St. at Colorado St, CBSSN
6 p.m. — Mississippi at Auburn, ESPN
6 p.m. — SMU at Houston, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Arizona at Southern Cal, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Kansas at Oklahoma St, FS1
6 p.m. — Oregon St. at California, PAC-12N
6 p.m. — Kentucky at Mississippi St, SECN
6:30 p.m. — Penn St. at Ohio St, ABC
6:30 p.m. — Louisville at NC State, ACCN
6:30 p.m. — North Carolina at Notre Dame, NBC
9 p.m. — UCLA at Utah, ESPN
9:15 p.m. — Virginia at BYU, ESPN2
9:30 p.m. — Fresno St. at San Diego St, CBSSN
9:30 p.m. — Alabama A&M at Alabama St. (Taped), ESPNU
9:30 p.m. — Washington at Stanford, FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m. — Nebraska at Minnesota, BTN
CURLING
Noon — Winter Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles, Semifinals, Elvereth, Minn, NBCSN
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m. — ISU: Grand Prix, Vancouver, B.C, NBC
GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda, GOLF
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB
7 p.m. — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 4, FOX
NBA
6:30 p.m. — Atlanta at Philadelphia, NBATV
NHL
12:30 p.m. — NY Islanders at Nashville, NHLN
6 p.m. — Winnipeg at San Jose, NHLN
RUGBY
10 p.m. — Premiership: Leicester at Northampton (Taped), NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
9 a.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester City, NBCSN
10 a.m. — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool, USA
11:30 a.m. — Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur, NBC
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m. — Marion vs. Metamora, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
2:45 p.m. — Carbondale at Kankakee AM 1020, FM 107.9, & www.wjpf.com
NHL
6:30 p.m. — Chicago at St. Louis, WGGH 98.5FM, 1150AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
TELEVISION
Sunday, Oct. 31
AUTO RACING
1 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va, NBC
3 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Taped), FS1
4 p.m. — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, FS1
8 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped), CBSSN
9 p.m. — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Pietramurata, Italy (Taped), CBSSN
BOWLING
4 p.m. — PWBA: Tour Championship, Reno, Nev, CBSSN
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
8 p.m. — TBA, ESPNU
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Noon — Indiana at Maryland, BTN
4 p.m. — Stanford at Washington, PAC-12N
6 p.m. — California at Oregon St, PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
1 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round, SECN
2 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Purdue, Quarterfinal, BTN
2 p.m. — Stanford at Southern Cal, PAC-12N
3:30 p.m. — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, First Round, SECN
5 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round, ACCN
7 p.m. — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, First Round, ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
11 a.m. — Wisconsin at Purdue, ESPNU
11 a.m. — Georgia at Alabama, SECN
1 p.m. — West Virginia at Iowa St, ESPNU
6 p.m. — Washington at UCLA, ESPNU
CURLING
7 p.m. — Winter Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles, Finals, Elvereth, Minn, NBCSN
GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda, GOLF
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1
3 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB
7 p.m. — World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 5, FOX
NBA
6 p.m. — Utah at Milwaukee, NBATV
NFL
Noon — Regional Coverage: Miami at Buffalo, Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Cincinnati at NY Jets, CBS
Noon — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, San Francisco at Chicago, Philadelphia at Detroit, LA Rams at Houston, FOX
3:05 p.m. — Regional Coverage: New England at LA Chargers, Jacksonville at Seattle, CBS
3:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Washington at Denver, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, FOX
7:20 p.m. — Dallas at Minnesota, NBC
NHL
8 p.m. — NY Rangers at Seattle, NHLN
RUGBY
10 p.m. — Premiership: Saracens at Harlequins (Taped), NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
9 a.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Norwich City, NBCSN
11:30 a.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa, NBCSN
Noon — Serie A: Napoli at Salernitana— MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United, ESPN, CBSSN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
2 p.m. — NWSL: Louisville FC at NJ/NY Gotham FC, CBSSN
TENNIS
8 a.m. — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Finals, TENNIS