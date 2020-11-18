On The Air

 Skip to main content
TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m. — NHRA: Pro Mod Series, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (taped), FS2

BOXING

8 p.m. — Ring City USA: O'Shaquie Foster vs. Miguel Roman (Super Featherweights), Wild Card Boxing Club, Los Angeles, NBCSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m. — Tulane at Tulsa, ESPN

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

5 p.m. — Arizona State at Michigan State, BTN

7:30 p.m. — Penn State at Minnesota, BTN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

6 p.m. — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, Orange Beach, Ala., SECN

8:30 p.m. — SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, Semifinal, Orange Beach, Ala., SECN

GOLF

7 a.m. — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, First Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga., GOLF

3 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, First Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped), GOLF

HORSE RACING

11 a.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m. — Bellator 253: Darrion Caldwell vs. A.J. McKee (Featherweights), Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., CBSSN

NFL 

7:20 p.m. — Arizona at Seattle, FOX

7:20 p.m. — Arizona at Seattle, NFLN

TENNIS

6 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS

8 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin, TENNIS

Noon — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS

2 p.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Round Robin, ESPN2

