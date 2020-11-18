On The Air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m. — NHRA: Pro Mod Series, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (taped), FS2
BOXING
8 p.m. — Ring City USA: O'Shaquie Foster vs. Miguel Roman (Super Featherweights), Wild Card Boxing Club, Los Angeles, NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m. — Tulane at Tulsa, ESPN
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
5 p.m. — Arizona State at Michigan State, BTN
7:30 p.m. — Penn State at Minnesota, BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m. — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, Orange Beach, Ala., SECN
8:30 p.m. — SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, Semifinal, Orange Beach, Ala., SECN
GOLF
7 a.m. — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, First Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga., GOLF
3 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, First Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped), GOLF
HORSE RACING
11 a.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m. — Bellator 253: Darrion Caldwell vs. A.J. McKee (Featherweights), Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., CBSSN
NFL
7:20 p.m. — Arizona at Seattle, FOX
7:20 p.m. — Arizona at Seattle, NFLN
TENNIS
6 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS
8 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin, TENNIS
Noon — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS
2 p.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Round Robin, ESPN2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!