On the Air
agate

On the Air

  • 0

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, ESPN

2 p.m. — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC

2 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The UNOH 188, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN

BOXING

3 p.m. — Top Rank: Carl Frampton vs. Darren Traynor (Lightweights), BT Sport Studios, Stratford, London, ESPN

8 p.m. — Showtime Championship: David Benavidez vs. Alexis Angulo (Super Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn., SHO

GOLF

6 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., CBS

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio,

4 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, GOLF

6 p.m. — U.S. Amateur Golf: Semifinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore., GOLF 

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

11 a.m. — GEICO City Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Glendale, Wis., ESPNU

2 p.m. — GEICO City Series: TBD, Championship, Glendale, Wis., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1

4 p.m. — Breeder's Cup: Challenge Series, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., NBC

5 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y. FS2 

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m. — UFC 252 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas, ESPN

MLB 

Noon — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox (Game 1 of doubleheader), MLBN

2:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox (Game 2 of doubleheader), MLBN

5 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, FS1

6 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees OR Oakland at San Francisco, FOX

8:30 p.m. — LA Dodgers at LA Angels OR Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, MLBN

NBA 

1:30 p.m. — Western Conference Play-In: Memphis vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC

NHL 

11 a.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Carolina, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBC

2 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Colorado vs. Arizona, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, CNBC

6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN

7 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Vegas vs. Chicago, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBC

RUGBY

10 a.m. — RFL: Catalans at Wakefield, FS2

12:30 p.m. — RFL: Warrington at Huddersfield, FS2

11 p.m. — NRL: Manly Sea at Newcastle, FS2

MEN'S SOCCER 

7 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Olympique Lyonnais at Manchester City, Quarterfinal (taped), CBSSN

9 p.m. — Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey, FS1

TENNIS

10 a.m. — Lexington-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

9 p.m. — IAAF Diamond League: The Herculis Meet, Stade Louis II, Monaco (taped), NBCSN

WNBA 

11 a.m. — Washington vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN

1 p.m. — Los Angeles vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN

5 p.m. — New York vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN

RADIO

MLB

12:35 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox (doubleheader game 1), WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

5:35 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox (doubleheader game 2), WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

