On the Air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, ESPN
2 p.m. — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC
2 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The UNOH 188, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN
BOXING
3 p.m. — Top Rank: Carl Frampton vs. Darren Traynor (Lightweights), BT Sport Studios, Stratford, London, ESPN
8 p.m. — Showtime Championship: David Benavidez vs. Alexis Angulo (Super Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn., SHO
GOLF
6 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., CBS
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio,
4 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, GOLF
6 p.m. — U.S. Amateur Golf: Semifinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
11 a.m. — GEICO City Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Glendale, Wis., ESPNU
2 p.m. — GEICO City Series: TBD, Championship, Glendale, Wis., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1
4 p.m. — Breeder's Cup: Challenge Series, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., NBC
5 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y. FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m. — UFC 252 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas, ESPN
MLB
Noon — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox (Game 1 of doubleheader), MLBN
2:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox (Game 2 of doubleheader), MLBN
5 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, FS1
6 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees OR Oakland at San Francisco, FOX
8:30 p.m. — LA Dodgers at LA Angels OR Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, MLBN
NBA
1:30 p.m. — Western Conference Play-In: Memphis vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC
NHL
11 a.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Carolina, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBC
2 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Colorado vs. Arizona, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, CNBC
6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
7 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Vegas vs. Chicago, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBC
RUGBY
10 a.m. — RFL: Catalans at Wakefield, FS2
12:30 p.m. — RFL: Warrington at Huddersfield, FS2
11 p.m. — NRL: Manly Sea at Newcastle, FS2
MEN'S SOCCER
7 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Olympique Lyonnais at Manchester City, Quarterfinal (taped), CBSSN
9 p.m. — Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey, FS1
TENNIS
10 a.m. — Lexington-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
9 p.m. — IAAF Diamond League: The Herculis Meet, Stade Louis II, Monaco (taped), NBCSN
WNBA
11 a.m. — Washington vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN
1 p.m. — Los Angeles vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN
5 p.m. — New York vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
RADIO
MLB
12:35 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox (doubleheader game 1), WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
5:35 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox (doubleheader game 2), WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
