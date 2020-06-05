On the air
TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

11 a.m. — The Race All-Star Series, ESPN2 

Noon — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Vet Tix Camping World 200, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga, FS1 

2:30 p.m. — FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series, FS2 

3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The EchoPark 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga, FOX 

4 p.m. — IndyCar Racing: Qualifying, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN 

7 p.m. — IndyCar Racing: The Genesys 300, Fort Worth, Texas, NBC 

BOWLING

6 p.m. — PBA: Strike Derby, Jupiter, Fla, FOX 

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2 

2 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1 

5 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN 

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m. — UFC 250 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN 

RODEO

8 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

8:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Bayer Leverkusen, FS1 

8:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at RB Leipzig, FS2 

11:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Borussia Dortmund, FS2 

8:55 p.m. — Liga FPD: Municipal Grecia at Deportivo Saprissa, ESPN2 

TENNIS

6:30 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 2 Round Robin Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge Mediterranean Live and Save, TENNIS 

