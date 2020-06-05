On the air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
11 a.m. — The Race All-Star Series, ESPN2
Noon — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Vet Tix Camping World 200, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga, FS1
2:30 p.m. — FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series, FS2
3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The EchoPark 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga, FOX
4 p.m. — IndyCar Racing: Qualifying, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN
7 p.m. — IndyCar Racing: The Genesys 300, Fort Worth, Texas, NBC
BOWLING
6 p.m. — PBA: Strike Derby, Jupiter, Fla, FOX
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
2 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
5 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m. — UFC 250 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN
RODEO
8 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
8:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Bayer Leverkusen, FS1
8:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at RB Leipzig, FS2
11:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Borussia Dortmund, FS2
8:55 p.m. — Liga FPD: Municipal Grecia at Deportivo Saprissa, ESPN2
TENNIS
6:30 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 2 Round Robin Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge Mediterranean Live and Save, TENNIS
