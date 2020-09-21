 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On the air
0 comments
agate

On the air

  • 0

TELEVISION

GOLF

2 p.m. — The Payne's Valley Cup: From Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Mo, GOLF

MLB

2 p.m. — Philadelphia at Washington, MLBN

5 p.m. — Philadelphia at Washington, MLBN

5:30 p.m. — NY Yankees at Toronto, ESPN

8 p.m. — Texas at Arizona, FS1

8:30 p.m. — Oakland at LA Dodgers, ESPN

NBA

8 p.m. — Western Conference Finals: LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

8 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (taped), CBSSN

WNBA

6 p.m. — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ESPN2

8 p.m. — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ESPN2

RADIO

JUNIOR HIGH SOFTBALL

3:50 p.m. — Johnston City at Anna, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

MLB

6 p.m. — (joined in progress) Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News