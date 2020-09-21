On the air

TELEVISION
GOLF
2 p.m. — The Payne's Valley Cup: From Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Mo, GOLF
MLB
2 p.m. — Philadelphia at Washington, MLBN
5 p.m. — Philadelphia at Washington, MLBN
5:30 p.m. — NY Yankees at Toronto, ESPN
8 p.m. — Texas at Arizona, FS1
8:30 p.m. — Oakland at LA Dodgers, ESPN
NBA
8 p.m. — Western Conference Finals: LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
8 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (taped), CBSSN
WNBA
6 p.m. — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ESPN2
8 p.m. — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, ESPN2
RADIO
JUNIOR HIGH SOFTBALL
3:50 p.m. — Johnston City at Anna, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
MLB
6 p.m. — (joined in progress) Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!