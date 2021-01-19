On the air

 Skip to main content
TELEVISION

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m. — Boston College at Virginia Tech, ACCN

5 p.m. — Virginia Commonwealth at St. Bonaventure, CBSSN

6 p.m. — Wake Forest at North Carolina, 

6 p.m. — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Kentucky at Georgia, SECN

8 p.m. — Northwestern at Wisconsin, BTN

8 p.m. — Cincinnati at Temple, ESPN2

8 p.m. — Colorado at Washington, ESPNU

8 p.m. — Providence at Creighton, FS1

8 p.m. — Auburn at Arkansas, SECN

10 p.m. — Fresno State at Boise State, FS1

GOLF

9:30 p.m. — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, GOLF

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 a.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN

11 a.m. — UFC Fight Night: Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny (Welterweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN

NBA

6:15 p.m. — Boston at Philadelphia, ESPN

8:35 p.m. — Phoenix at Houston, ESPN

NHL

6 p.m. — Edmonton at Toronto, NBCSN

8:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Anaheim, NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

11:55 a.m. — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City, NBCSN

1:50 p.m. — Italian Super Cup: Juventus vs. Napoli, Final, Reggio Emilia, Italy, ESPN2

2:10 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham, NBCSN

9 p.m. — CONCACAF League: C.D. Olimpia at L.D. Alajuelense , Semifinal, FS2

RADIO

NHL

7:30 p.m. — San Jose at St. Louis, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

