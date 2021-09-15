 Skip to main content
On The Air
On The Air

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m. — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Bush's Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., FS1

6 p.m. — GT World Challenge Europe: The Endurance Cup, Nurburging, Germany (Taped), CBSSN

8 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m. — Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, ESPNU

7 p.m. — Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPN

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

9 p.m. — Stanford at UCLA, PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

6 p.m. — South Carolina at Missouri, SECN

7 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Clemson, ACCN

GOLF

6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, First Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands, GOLF

2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore., GOLF

5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif., GOLF

HORSE RACING

1 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

MLB 

11 a.m. — Colorado at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.), MLBN

2:30 p.m. — San Diego at San Francisco OR LA Angels at Chicago White Sox, MLBN

5:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress) OR Detroit at Tampa Bay (7 p.m.), MLBN

8 p.m. — Houston at Texas (Joined in Progress), MLBN

NFL 

7:20 p.m. — NY Giants at Washington, NFLN

MEN'S SOCCER

9 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Monterrey at Cruz Azul, Semifinal Leg 2, FS2

WOMEN'S SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Paraguay, Cleveland, ESPN2

TENNIS

10 a.m. — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS

11 a.m. — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS 

 RADIO

MLB

12:30 p.m. — Anaheim at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

Breaking News