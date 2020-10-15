 Skip to main content
On the air
agate

On the air

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series: The Speediatrics 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan, FS1

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

6 p.m. — Syracuse at North Carolina, ACCN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m. — Southern Methodist at Tulane, ESPN

8:30 p.m. — Brigham Young at Houston, ESPN

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

7 p.m. — Duke at Clemson, ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

3 p.m. — Boston College at Syracuse, ACCN

6 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, ESPN2

6 p.m. — Tennessee at Kentucky, SECN

8 p.m. — Texas at Kansas State, ESPN2

GOLF

6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Second Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland, GOLF

1 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va, GOLF

4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Second Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, GOLF

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

MLB

5:07 p.m. — American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 6, Petco Park, San Diego (if necessary), TBS

8:08 p.m. — National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 5, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, FS1

SWIMMING

9 a.m. — ISL: The N 1, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, CBSSN

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Marion vs. Carbondale (from 2006 season), WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App.

