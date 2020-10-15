On the air

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series: The Speediatrics 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan, FS1
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
6 p.m. — Syracuse at North Carolina, ACCN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m. — Southern Methodist at Tulane, ESPN
8:30 p.m. — Brigham Young at Houston, ESPN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m. — Duke at Clemson, ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m. — Boston College at Syracuse, ACCN
6 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, ESPN2
6 p.m. — Tennessee at Kentucky, SECN
8 p.m. — Texas at Kansas State, ESPN2
GOLF
6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Second Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va, GOLF
4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Second Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, GOLF
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB
5:07 p.m. — American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 6, Petco Park, San Diego (if necessary), TBS
8:08 p.m. — National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 5, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, FS1
SWIMMING
9 a.m. — ISL: The N 1, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, CBSSN
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Marion vs. Carbondale (from 2006 season), WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App.
