On the air
agate

On the air

TELEVISION

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m. — College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi St., Game 2, Omaha, Neb, ESPN 

MLB

6 p.m. — LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Washington, MLBN 

9 p.m. — San Francisco at LA Dodgers, ESPN 

NBA

7:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 4, TNT 

NHL

6:30 p.m. — 2021 NHL Awards Show, NBCSN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

10:30 a.m. — UEFA European Championship: England vs. Germany, Round of 16, London, ESPN 

1:30 p.m. — UEFA European Championship: Sweden vs. Ukraine, Round of 16, Glasgow, Scotland, ESPN 

TENNIS

10:30 a.m. — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London, ESPN2 

WNBA

6 p.m. — Connecticut at Washington, ESPN2 

RADIO

MLB

6:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

