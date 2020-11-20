On The Air

 Skip to main content
Saturday, Nov. 21

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

1 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite and Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped), CBS

BOXING

6 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada (Lightweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m. — Clemson at Florida State, ABC

11 a.m. — Georgia Southern at Army, CBSSN

11 a.m. — Florida at Vanderbilt, ESPN

11 a.m. — Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina, ESPN2

11 a.m. — Arkansas State at Texas State, ESPNU

11 a.m. — Indiana at Ohio State, FOX

11 a.m. — Illinois at Nebraska, FS1

11 a.m. — Louisiana State at Arkansas, SECN

2:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Northwestern, ABC

2:30 p.m. — San Diego State at Nevada (Reno), CBS

2:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at Central Florida, ESPN

2:30 p.m. — UCLA at Oregon, ESPN2

2:30 p.m. — Georgia State at South Alabama, ESPNU

2:30 p.m. — California at Oregon State, FS1

3 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, ACCN

3 p.m. — Kansas State at Iowa State, FOX

3 p.m. — Kentucky at Alabama, SECN

6 p.m. — San Jose State at Fresno State, CBSSN

6 p.m. — Tennessee at Auburn, ESPN

6:30 p.m. — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, ABC

6:30 p.m. — Michigan at Rutgers, BTN 

6:30 p.m. — Mississippi State at Georgia, SECN 

7 p.m. — Arizona at Washington, FOX

9:30 p.m. — Southern California at Utah, ESPN

9:30 p.m. — Washington State at Stanford, FS1

10 p.m. — State at Hawaii, CBSSN

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m. — ISU: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped), NBC 

GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga., GOLF

3 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped), GOLF

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5:30 p.m. — UFC 255 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas, ESPN2

RUGBY

11:30 a.m. — Premiership: Newcastle at Bath (taped), NBCSN

SKIING

11 p.m. — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped), NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER 

8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa, NBCSN

11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur, NBC

10 p.m. — Liga MX Playoff: CF Pachua at Santos Laguna, Reclassification Match (taped), FS2

SWIMMING

7 a.m. — ISL: Final, Dune Arena, Budapest, Hungary, CBSSN

TENNIS

6 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 1, TENNIS

8 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 1, ESPNEWS

8 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 1, TENNIS

Noon — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 2, TENNIS

2 p.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 2, TENNIS

RADIO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10:00 a.m. — Illinois at Nebraska, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150A M, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App,

Sunday, Nov. 22

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m. — MotoGP: The Portugal MotoGP Race, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, NBCSN

1:30 p.m. — FIM: The Grande Prémio de Portugal, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (taped), NBC

7 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Turbo UTV, Wheatland, Mo. (taped), CBSSN

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

11 a.m. — ACC Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, Championship, Cary, N.C., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

1 p.m. — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, Championship, Orange Beach, Ala., SECN

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m. — ISU: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped), NBC

GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga., GOLF

3 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped), GOLF

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1

3 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2

NFL 

Noon — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Washington, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, Tennessee at Baltimore, New England at Houston, CBS

Noon — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Cleveland, Atlanta at New Orleans, Detroit at Carolina,, FOX 

3:05 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Miami at Denver, NY Jets at LA Chargers, CBS

3:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Indianapolis, Dallas at Minnesota, FOX

7:20 p.m. — Kansas City at Las Vegas, NBC

RODEO

1:30 p.m. — PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas, CBSSN

RUGBY

1:30 p.m. — Pro14: Scarlets at Ulster, ESPNEWS

MEN'S SOCCER 

10:25 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Leeds United, NBCSN

1 p.m. — Serie A: AC Milan at Napoli, ESPN

1:10 p.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool, NBCSN

3 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Playoff: San Jose at Sporting KC, First Round, FS1

6:30 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Colorado at Minnesota United, First Round, ESPN

9 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Portland, First Round, ESPN

9 p.m. — Liga MX Playoff: Puebla at Monterrey, Reclassification Match, FS1

SWIMMING

11 a.m. — ISL: Final, Dune Arena, Budapest, Hungary, CBSSN

TENNIS

9:30 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Final, TENNIS

Noon — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Final, ESPN2

