On The Air

Saturday, Nov. 21
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
1 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite and Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped), CBS
BOXING
6 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada (Lightweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m. — Clemson at Florida State, ABC
11 a.m. — Georgia Southern at Army, CBSSN
11 a.m. — Florida at Vanderbilt, ESPN
11 a.m. — Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina, ESPN2
11 a.m. — Arkansas State at Texas State, ESPNU
11 a.m. — Indiana at Ohio State, FOX
11 a.m. — Illinois at Nebraska, FS1
11 a.m. — Louisiana State at Arkansas, SECN
2:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Northwestern, ABC
2:30 p.m. — San Diego State at Nevada (Reno), CBS
2:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at Central Florida, ESPN
2:30 p.m. — UCLA at Oregon, ESPN2
2:30 p.m. — Georgia State at South Alabama, ESPNU
2:30 p.m. — California at Oregon State, FS1
3 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, ACCN
3 p.m. — Kansas State at Iowa State, FOX
3 p.m. — Kentucky at Alabama, SECN
6 p.m. — San Jose State at Fresno State, CBSSN
6 p.m. — Tennessee at Auburn, ESPN
6:30 p.m. — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, ABC
6:30 p.m. — Michigan at Rutgers, BTN
6:30 p.m. — Mississippi State at Georgia, SECN
7 p.m. — Arizona at Washington, FOX
9:30 p.m. — Southern California at Utah, ESPN
9:30 p.m. — Washington State at Stanford, FS1
10 p.m. — State at Hawaii, CBSSN
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m. — ISU: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped), NBC
GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga., GOLF
3 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped), GOLF
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5:30 p.m. — UFC 255 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas, ESPN2
RUGBY
11:30 a.m. — Premiership: Newcastle at Bath (taped), NBCSN
SKIING
11 p.m. — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped), NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa, NBCSN
11:30 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur, NBC
10 p.m. — Liga MX Playoff: CF Pachua at Santos Laguna, Reclassification Match (taped), FS2
SWIMMING
7 a.m. — ISL: Final, Dune Arena, Budapest, Hungary, CBSSN
TENNIS
6 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 1, TENNIS
8 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 1, ESPNEWS
8 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 1, TENNIS
Noon — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 2, TENNIS
2 p.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 2, TENNIS
RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10:00 a.m. — Illinois at Nebraska, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150A M, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App,
Sunday, Nov. 22
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m. — MotoGP: The Portugal MotoGP Race, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, NBCSN
1:30 p.m. — FIM: The Grande Prémio de Portugal, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (taped), NBC
7 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Turbo UTV, Wheatland, Mo. (taped), CBSSN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
11 a.m. — ACC Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, Championship, Cary, N.C., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
1 p.m. — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, Championship, Orange Beach, Ala., SECN
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m. — ISU: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped), NBC
GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga., GOLF
3 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped), GOLF
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
3 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
NFL
Noon — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Washington, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, Tennessee at Baltimore, New England at Houston, CBS
Noon — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Cleveland, Atlanta at New Orleans, Detroit at Carolina,, FOX
3:05 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Miami at Denver, NY Jets at LA Chargers, CBS
3:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Indianapolis, Dallas at Minnesota, FOX
7:20 p.m. — Kansas City at Las Vegas, NBC
RODEO
1:30 p.m. — PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas, CBSSN
RUGBY
1:30 p.m. — Pro14: Scarlets at Ulster, ESPNEWS
MEN'S SOCCER
10:25 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Leeds United, NBCSN
1 p.m. — Serie A: AC Milan at Napoli, ESPN
1:10 p.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool, NBCSN
3 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Playoff: San Jose at Sporting KC, First Round, FS1
6:30 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Colorado at Minnesota United, First Round, ESPN
9 p.m. — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Portland, First Round, ESPN
9 p.m. — Liga MX Playoff: Puebla at Monterrey, Reclassification Match, FS1
SWIMMING
11 a.m. — ISL: Final, Dune Arena, Budapest, Hungary, CBSSN
TENNIS
9:30 a.m. — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Final, TENNIS
Noon — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Final, ESPN2
