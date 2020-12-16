On The Air

TELEVISION
BOXING
8 p.m. — Ring City USA: Charles Conwell vs. Madiyar Ashkeyev (Super Welterweights), Los Angeles, NBCSN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m. — Kansas at Texas Tech, ESPN
6 p.m. — Creighton at St. John's, FS1
7 p.m. — San Francisco at Oregon, PAC-12N
8 p.m. — Seton Hall at Marquette, FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, ACCN
6 p.m. — Northwestern at Purdue, BTN
6 p.m. — Temple at South Carolina, SECN
7 p.m. — Syracuse at North Carolina, ACCN
GOLF
Noon — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., GOLF
NBA
8 p.m. — Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento, ESPN
NFL
7:20 p.m. — LA Chargers at Las Vegas, FOX
7:20 p.m. — LA Chargers at Las Vegas, NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
11:55 a.m. — Premier League: Burnley at Aston Villa, NBCSN
1:55 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Sheffield United, NBCSN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!