On The Air

TELEVISION

BOXING

8 p.m. — Ring City USA: Charles Conwell vs. Madiyar Ashkeyev (Super Welterweights), Los Angeles, NBCSN

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

6 p.m. — Kansas at Texas Tech, ESPN

6 p.m. — Creighton at St. John's,  FS1

7 p.m. — San Francisco at Oregon, PAC-12N

8 p.m. — Seton Hall at Marquette, FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, ACCN

6 p.m. — Northwestern at Purdue, BTN

6 p.m. — Temple at South Carolina, SECN

7 p.m. — Syracuse at North Carolina, ACCN

GOLF

Noon — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., GOLF

NBA 

8 p.m. — Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento, ESPN

NFL 

7:20 p.m. — LA Chargers at Las Vegas, FOX

7:20 p.m. — LA Chargers at Las Vegas, NFLN

MEN'S SOCCER 

11:55 a.m. — Premier League: Burnley at Aston Villa, NBCSN

1:55 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Sheffield United, NBCSN

