On The Air
On The Air

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

6 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Clash at DAYTONA, Daytona Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

3:30 p.m. — Notre Dame at Duke, ACCN

4 p.m. — Virginia Commonwealth at Dayton, CBSSN

5:30 p.m. — Alabama at South Carolina, ACCN

6 p.m. — Kent State at Bowling Green, CBSSN 

6 p.m. — Arkansas at Kentucky, 6 p.m. ESPN 

6 p.m. — Penn State at Michigan State, ESPN2 .

7:30 p.m. — Auburn at Vanderbilt, SECN 

8 p.m. — Creighton at Georgetown, CBSSN

8 p.m. — West Virginia at Texas Tech, ESPN 

8 p.m. — Iowa State at Texas Christian, ESPNU 

8 p.m. — St. John's at Butler, FS1

10 p.m. — New Mexico at Colorado State, FS1

NBA 

6:30 p.m. — Houston at New Orleans, TNT

9 p.m. — Boston at Utah, TNT

NHL 

5 p.m. — Philadelphia at Washington, NBCSN

7:30 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Nashville, NBCSN

TENNIS

6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia, TENNIS

8 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2

RADIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m. — Fairfield at Johnston City, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App,

