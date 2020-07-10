On the air
On the air

TELEVISION

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10 p.m. — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Port Adelaide, FS2 

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria, ESPN 

11 p.m. — IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC 

1:15 p.m. — IndyCar: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Wis, NBCSN 

1:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky, FS1 

3:30 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, FS1 

4 p.m. — IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, Road America Race 1, Elkhart, Wis, NBCSN 

5 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky, FS1 

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

1 p.m. — TBT: Herd That vs. Overseas Elite, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN 

3 p.m. — TBT: Boeheim's Army vs. Sideline Cancer, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN 

GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF 

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, CBS 

2 p.m. — American Century Championship Golf: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev, NBC 

9 p.m. — American Century Championship Golf: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev. (taped), GOLF 

HORSE RACING

Noon — America's Day at the Races, FS2 

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m. — UFC 251 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN 

RODEO

7 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Sioux Falls, S.D, CBSSN 

RUGBY

10:30 p.m. — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Wellington, ESPN2 

MEN'S SOCCER 

8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool, NBCSN 

11:30 p.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Sheffield United, NBC 

2 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton, NBCSN 

7 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, FOX 

9:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, FS1 

TENNIS

9 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1: Round Robin, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2, TENNIS 

10:30 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2, TENNIS 

