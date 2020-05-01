On The Air
On The Air

Television

AUTO RACING

11 a.m. — ABB FIA Formula E: Race at Home Challenge, Race 2, FS1

Noon — eSports: The Race All-Star Series, All-Star Cup, ESPN2

2:30 p.m. — IndyCar: iRacing Challenge, virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NBCSN

HORSE RACING

1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1

6 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN 

8 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2

MLB

3 p.m. — MLB The Show: Players League, Quarterfinals/Semifinal, ESPN2 

8 p.m. — MLB The Show: Players League, Semifinal, FS1

