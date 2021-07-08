 Skip to main content
On the air
agate

On the air

TELEVISION

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m. — AFL: Fremantle at Hawthorn, FS2 

AUTO RACING

6 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa, FS1 

8 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Corn Belt 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa, FS1 

GOLF

Noon — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb, GOLF 

2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill, GOLF 

4 p.m. — American Century Championship: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev, NBCSN 

5 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb, GOLF 

8 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped), GOLF 

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2 

MLB

1 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, MLBN 

7 p.m. — NY Yankees at Houston OR Detroit at Minnesota, MLBN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

7 p.m. — Copa América: Peru vs. Colombia, 3rd Place Match, Brasília, Brazil, FS2 

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m. — IAAF: Diamond League, Monaco, NBCSN 

6 p.m. — ATL: The Stars and Stripes Classic, Atlanta, ESPN2 

WNBA

6 p.m. — Atlanta at Connecticut, CBSSN 

6 p.m. — New York at Indiana, NBATV 

8 p.m. — Seattle at Phoenix, ESPN 

RADIO

MLB

5:30 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

