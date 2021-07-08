On the air

TELEVISION
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m. — AFL: Fremantle at Hawthorn, FS2
AUTO RACING
6 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa, FS1
8 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Corn Belt 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa, FS1
GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb, GOLF
2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill, GOLF
4 p.m. — American Century Championship: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev, NBCSN
5 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb, GOLF
8 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped), GOLF
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB
1 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, MLBN
7 p.m. — NY Yankees at Houston OR Detroit at Minnesota, MLBN
MEN'S SOCCER
7 p.m. — Copa América: Peru vs. Colombia, 3rd Place Match, Brasília, Brazil, FS2
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m. — IAAF: Diamond League, Monaco, NBCSN
6 p.m. — ATL: The Stars and Stripes Classic, Atlanta, ESPN2
WNBA
6 p.m. — Atlanta at Connecticut, CBSSN
6 p.m. — New York at Indiana, NBATV
8 p.m. — Seattle at Phoenix, ESPN
RADIO
MLB
5:30 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM