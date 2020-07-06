On the air

TELEVISION
MEN'S BASKETBALL
1 p.m. — TBT: Team Challenge ALS vs. Sideline Cancer, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
3 p.m. — TBT: Boeheim's Army vs. Men of Mackey, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
BOXING
7 p.m. — Top Rank: Ivan Baranchyk vs. Jose Zepeda (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
11:55 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace, NBCSN
12:25 p.m. — Serie A: Lazio at Lecce, ESPN2
2:10 p.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Arsenal, NBCSN
TENNIS
7 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS
11 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS
