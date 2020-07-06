On the air
TELEVISION

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

1 p.m. — TBT: Team Challenge ALS vs. Sideline Cancer, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN 

3 p.m. — TBT: Boeheim's Army vs. Men of Mackey, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN 

BOXING

7 p.m. — Top Rank: Ivan Baranchyk vs. Jose Zepeda (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas, ESPN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

11:55 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace, NBCSN 

12:25 p.m. — Serie A: Lazio at Lecce, ESPN2 

2:10 p.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Arsenal, NBCSN 

TENNIS

7 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS 

11 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS 

