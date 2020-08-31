On the air

TELEVISION
HORSE RACING
10 a.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2
Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2
MLB
5:30 p.m. — Toronto at Miami, FS1
7 p.m. — Texas at Houston OR Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, MLBN
8:30 p.m. — Oakland at Seattle, FS1
NBA
4:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN
7:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ABC
NHL
6 p.m. —Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
8:45 p.m. — Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
6:45 p.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York 9 FC vs. FC Edmonton, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2
TENNIS
11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN
4 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN2
6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN2
WNBA
6 p.m. — Connecticut vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, CBSSN
RADIO
JUNIOR HIGH SOFTBALL
4:20 p.m. — Marion at Herrin, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App
MLB
6:35 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM
