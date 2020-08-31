 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On the air
0 comments
agate

On the air

  • 0

TELEVISION

HORSE RACING

10 a.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2

MLB

5:30 p.m. — Toronto at Miami, FS1

7 p.m. — Texas at Houston OR Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, MLBN

8:30 p.m. — Oakland at Seattle, FS1

NBA

4:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ESPN

7:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, ABC

NHL

6 p.m. —Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN

8:45 p.m. — Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

6:45 p.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York 9 FC vs. FC Edmonton, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2

TENNIS

11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN

4 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN2

6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y, ESPN2

WNBA

6 p.m. — Connecticut vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, CBSSN

RADIO

JUNIOR HIGH SOFTBALL

4:20 p.m. — Marion at Herrin, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

MLB

6:35 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News