agate On the air Apr 20, 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Updated 33 min ago 0 × Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up Become a Member Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TELEVISIONNO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +2 Local News Rural Randolph County has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Illinois. Here’s what happened. Updated Apr 19, 2020 7 min to read Randolph County has suffered one of the highest COVID-19 per-capita infection rates in Illinois, according to The Southern Illinoisan’s analysis of Illinois Department of Public Health data. Local News 26-year-old from Marion killed in crash on Illinois 13 Updated Apr 17, 2020 A 26-year-old from Marion died Friday in a crash on Illinois 13 near the Williamson/Saline county line. Local News Don Welge, president of Gilster-Mary Lee, died Thursday of COVID-19 complications Updated Apr 19, 2020 The patriarch of one of Southern Illinois’ largest and oldest family-owned businesses died Thursday from complications of COVID-19. Government and Politics Essential employees in Illinois guaranteed workers’ compensation during pandemic Updated Apr 13, 2020 The state reported Monday that new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois increased by more than 1,000 for the 8th straight day. +2 Local News Infectious disease doctor: Take off the gloves, wash your hands instead Updated Apr 15, 2020 Dr. Sarah Altamimi, an infectious disease physician at Southern Illinois Healthcare, knows a good way you can protect yourself from COVID-19: Stop wearing vinyl or latex gloves in public. Local News In 2 weeks, 20 Manor Court residents, staff test positive for COVID-19; 4 residents have died Updated Apr 19, 2020 More than half of Jackson County’s 36 confirmed COVID-19 cases are either residents or staff members of Manor Court, illustrating the effects of COVID-19’s spread once inside long-term care facilities home to high-risk seniors. Crime/Courts Carbondale woman facing stolen vehicle charge, others after Monday traffic incident Updated Apr 15, 2020 A Carbondale woman faces multiple charges after she refused to stop for Carbondale Police. Local News 2 dead in head-on crash on Illinois 166 in Williamson County Updated Apr 15, 2020 Two people died Wednesday after a head-on crash on Illinois 166 a half mile south of Creal Springs. Local News SIH announces furloughs for some staff Updated Apr 17, 2020 Southern Illinois Healthcare has announced furloughs for some staff. +9 Local News Grieving at a distance: Mound City community pays respects to late veteran from afar Updated Apr 17, 2020 5 min to read MOUND CITY – A lone John Deere lawnmower, adorned with two large American flags, sits near a quiet road outside Consolidated Grain and Barge i…