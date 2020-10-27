 Skip to main content
On The Air
On The Air

TELEVISION

COLLEGE GOLF

2 p.m. — The East Lake Cup: Match Play Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GOLF

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Georgia at Tennessee, ESPNU

7 p.m. — Auburn at South Carolina, SECN

8 p.m. — Kentucky at Missouri, ESPNU

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

MLB 

7 p.m. — World Series: Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers, Game 7, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas (if necessary), FOX

MEN'S SOCCER 

6:30 p.m. — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC, FS1

7 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped), CBSSN

9 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped), CBSSN

ESPN — MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland,

TENNIS

7 a.m. — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS

