On The Air

TELEVISION
COLLEGE GOLF
2 p.m. — The East Lake Cup: Match Play Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GOLF
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m. — Georgia at Tennessee, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Auburn at South Carolina, SECN
8 p.m. — Kentucky at Missouri, ESPNU
HORSE RACING
Noon — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB
7 p.m. — World Series: Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers, Game 7, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas (if necessary), FOX
MEN'S SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC, FS1
7 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped), CBSSN
9 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped), CBSSN
ESPN — MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland,
TENNIS
7 a.m. — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!