On the air
agate

On the air

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

10 a.m. — IndyCar: Indy 500 Carb Day, Final Practice, Indianapolis, NBCSN

4 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The KDI Office Technology 200, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del, FS1

FISHING

7:30 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair, ESPN2

10 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: From Lake St. Clair, ESPN2

GOLF

7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Second Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom, GOLF

9 a.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Second Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, GOLF

Noon — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Second Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio, GOLF

2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Second Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass, GOLF

6:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops' Big Cedar Lodge, Final Round, Buffalo Ridge Springs Course, Hollister, Mo. (taped), GOLF

HORSE RACING

Noon — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y, FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m. — Bellator ‥244: Ryan Bader vs. Vadim Nemkov (Light Heavyweights), Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn, PARAMOUNT

MLB

5 p.m. — Miami at Washington OR Toronto at Tampa Bay (6:30 p.m.), MLBN

6 p.m. — NY Yankees at NY Mets, ESPN

8 p.m. — Texas at Seattle OR Colorado at LA Dodgers (9:30 p.m.), MLBN

8:30 p.m. — Arizona at San Francisco, FS1

NBA

12:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, NBATV

3 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT

5:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT

8 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla, TNT

NHL

6 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 6, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN

8:45 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Game 6, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

2 p.m. — UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. Inter Milan, Final, RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany, CBSSN

WNBA

10 p.m. — Minnesota vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla, CBSSN

RADIO

NHL

8:00 p.m. — St. Louis vs Vancouver (1st round, game 6), WGGH 98.5 FM, 1150 AM, wggh.net, WGGH Mobile App

