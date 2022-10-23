One person dead after late-night shooting in Carbondale

An active investigation is underway after a late-night shooting claimed the life of one individual. On Sunday, Oct. 23, around 1:30 a.m., Carbondale Police Officers were conducting foot patrols in the area of the 200 block of West College Street when a disturbance broke out. Several shots were fired and the officers responded to the area. An individual with gunshot wounds was found and the officers immediately began life-saving efforts. The Jackson County Ambulance Service transported the victim to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, where the victim died while being treated. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.